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WKN: A2YN90 | ISIN: DE000A2YN900 | Ticker-Symbol: TMV
Xetra
23.03.26 | 14:30
4,520 Euro
+1,16 % +0,052
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
TEAMVIEWER SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEAMVIEWER SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5224,53014:48
4,5124,52814:44
PR Newswire
23.03.2026 13:06 Uhr
199 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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TeamViewer Germany GmbH: TeamViewer unveils AI-driven Tia Reporting at Gartner Digital Workplace Summit

Tia Reporting gives IT teams instant access to the insights they need for faster issue resolution, improved digital employee experience, and greater operational agility. By turning natural language prompts into live, AI-generated dashboards, the capability removes delays caused by static, manual data analysis. It democratizes access to real-time visibility across IT roles, enabling organizations to shift from reactive to proactive operations at scale with a measurable impact on workforce productivity.

"IT teams are accountable for outcomes they have historically struggled to measure with speed and confidence," said Adrian Todd, Vice President, Product Management at TeamViewer. "Tia Reporting changes that dynamic. It democratizes access to insight, empowering every IT professional to create their own reports and dashboards without relying on analysts or BI teams. Live, actionable data is now in the hands of the people who need it, when they need it. This is a significant milestone in our AI roadmap as we prepare for our AEM launch this summer."

Built on TeamViewer's proprietary DEX data, spanning device telemetry, application performance, and employee experience signals, Tia Reporting provides a comprehensive view of the IT environment. Administrators can drill into issues in real time by adjusting filters, timeframes, and visualizations through an intuitive, no-code AI interface.

Tia Reporting is the latest addition to TeamViewer's growing AI portfolio, purpose-built to meet the demands of the modern IT organization. To learn more, visit teamviewer.com.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology - enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.

In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, more than 635,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces - from small to medium sized businesses to the world's largest enterprises - empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers.

Organizations use TeamViewer's solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance - leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer's solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,900 people globally. In 2025, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 768 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the SDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teamviewer-unveils-ai-driven-tia-reporting-at-gartner-digital-workplace-summit-302720293.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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