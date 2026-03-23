DJ Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (RS2G LN) Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-March-2026 / 12:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 20-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 365.3078 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 383767 CODE: RS2G LN ISIN: LU1681038839 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038839 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RS2G LN LEI Code: 549300M72Z3QH45OEB94 Sequence No.: 421863 EQS News ID: 2295998 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2026 07:35 ET (11:35 GMT)