Eco Innovation Group, Inc. Appoints Bob Eberhardt as Chief Operating Officer to Lead GTL and Sustainable Fuel Deployment

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company"), a company focused on building a publicly traded platform for next-generation sustainable fuel technologies, has appointed Bob Eberhardt as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Eberhardt brings more than 44 years of operational leadership experience in global oil and gas production, gas processing infrastructure, and large-scale facility commissioning. He has been involved with the Kepler GTL and CTL technology platform since its inception, helping guide the operational development and commercialization strategy of the Company's modular gas-to-liquids architecture.

His appointment comes as ECOX advances its strategic transaction with Kepler GTL Technologies Inc., a developer of patented gas-to-liquids and coal-to-liquids technologies designed to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel and other ultra-clean synthetic fuels.

"Bringing a platform like this into commercial operation is not about concept or engineering alone, it is about execution at the facility level," said Richard Hawkins, CEO of Eco Innovation Group, Inc. "Bob has spent his career commissioning and operating complex gas processing and production systems, and he understands what it takes to move from design into stable, repeatable output. As we move toward deployment, that operational discipline is the difference between a project that works on paper and one that performs in the field."

Mr. Eberhardt has extensive experience leading complex energy projects across North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia, including more than three decades with Talisman Energy. Over the course of his career, he has led or supported the commissioning and start-up of more than ten major energy facilities, including projects with gas processing capacities exceeding 200 million cubic feet per day.

His expertise includes gas processing systems, facility design integration, commissioning strategy, operational readiness, and production optimization, as well as early-stage operational planning for gas-to-liquids development and infrastructure deployment.

In his role as COO, Mr. Eberhardt will lead operational planning, facility development, commissioning strategy, and production deployment as the Company advances toward commercialization of its synthetic fuel platform. His responsibilities will include overseeing engineering integration, coordinating construction and operations teams, and ensuring operational readiness across pilot and commercial systems.

"Bob has been part of the Kepler GTL story since the earliest stages of the technology's development and has been directly involved in shaping how these systems are brought into operation," said Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler GTL Technologies Inc. "His experience building and operating complex facilities globally will be critical as we move from development into commercial deployment of our GTL technology and the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel."

The addition of experienced operational leadership, combined with the Company's gas-to-liquids technology platform and growing global demand for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, positions ECOX to pursue meaningful opportunities in the emerging clean fuels market.

Capital Markets and Corporate Update

ECOX has initiated its audit process for its 2024 and 2025 financial statements and will begin the process of preparing a Registration Statement on Form 10 for filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company's objective is to establish full SEC reporting status to enhance transparency and support future capital markets initiatives, including a potential uplisting to a senior exchange, subject to meeting applicable listing standards and regulatory approvals.

In parallel, the Company is evaluating a corporate rebranding, including a potential name and ticker symbol change, and expects to submit the appropriate filings with FINRA in connection with any such changes. The Company is also evaluating a potential redomicile to Texas as part of its broader corporate and operational alignment.

To learn more about Kepler GTL's modular gas-to-liquids technology and its potential to convert stranded energy resources into Sustainable Aviation Fuel and other low-carbon fuels, view the company overview presentation here: Kepler GTL Technology Overview

About Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:ECOX) is a Nevada corporation focused on strategic transactions and public market platforms designed to facilitate growth opportunities for operating businesses. ECOX bridges the gap between under-resourced issuers and capital markets access by structuring and supporting share-exchange mergers, public offerings, and other transactions that create pathways for growth and shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the proposed transaction with Kepler GTL, the anticipated structure and timing of such transaction, and the potential benefits of Kepler GTL's patented gas-to-liquids technology, including projected production capacity, anticipated emissions reductions, modular deployment capabilities, commercial scalability, and participation in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including potential acquisitions, audit completion, SEC registration, exchange uplisting, capital structure changes, and future business operations. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the ability to complete due diligence and execute definitive agreements, the ability to consummate the proposed transaction on favorable terms or at all, the commercial viability and regulatory acceptance of Kepler GTL's technology, risks inherent in the gas-to-liquids, renewable energy, and sustainable fuel sectors, regulatory and permitting risks, market adoption rates for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, competitive conditions, access to capital, audit completion, compliance with SEC and exchange requirements, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

ecoinnovations.info@gmail.com

SOURCE: Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/eco-innovation-group-inc.-ecox-appoints-bob-eberhardt-as-chief-o-1150549