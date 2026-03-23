EQS-News: Genesis Holdings, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Genesis Partners With Aurami Capital to Deliver Digital and Compliance Infrastructure for Branded Luxury Real Estate Investments



23.03.2026 / 13:14 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MIAMI, FL - March 23, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Genesis Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: GNIS) ("Genesis"), through its Travaleo platform, today announced a strategic digital platform services agreement with Aurami Capital ("Aurami"), a newly formed subsidiary of Miami Real Investment ("MRI"), to support the structuring and management of institutional-grade real estate investment vehicles focused on branded luxury assets. Under the agreement, Aurami will originate, sponsor, and manage real estate investment vehicles, while Travaleo will provide the digital infrastructure and compliance framework supporting their structuring, administration, and ongoing operation. Travaleo will act solely as a technology and compliance provider and will not act as a placement agent, broker-dealer, or capital raiser. Investment Platform Strategy Aurami intends to leverage its established investor network to launch a series of investment vehicles focused on branded luxury residential and hospitality real estate in South Florida. The current plan initially contemplates the formation of up to five investment vehicles, each expected to be structured in the range of $25 million to $35 million, subject to market conditions. The collaboration is structured in line with traditional private equity real estate models, where Aurami, as sponsor, participates through sponsor-level economics such as asset management and performance-based incentives, while Travaleo provides the enabling digital and compliance infrastructure across the lifecycle of each investment. Track Record and Market Positioning Aurami builds on the track record of its parent company, Miami Real Investment, which has been involved in over $1 billion of branded luxury real estate transactions in South Florida over the past four years, primarily within the high-end segment. MRI has developed a focused niche by working exclusively with top-tier developers of branded luxury projects, participating only in transactions typically above $3 million, and serving a client base comprised primarily of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth investors from Latin America and Europe. This specialization has allowed MRI to cultivate a highly curated investor network and consistent deal flow within the premium segment of the Florida real estate market. Regulatory Framework All investment opportunities will comply with applicable securities laws: Non-U.S. investors will participate pursuant to Regulation S

U.S. investors, if any, will be limited to accredited investors under Rule 506(c) Travaleo's role is limited to providing digital infrastructure, compliance systems, and administrative support, including investor verification and onboarding. Management Commentary Hans Baumgartner, CEO of Aurami Capital, commented: "We are very excited to partner with Genesis and the Travaleo platform. We have been seeking a modern, technology-driven and compliance-focused framework that allows us to more efficiently structure and manage investments from our client base into branded luxury real estate opportunities in Florida. This collaboration provides a strong foundation to scale that effort in a disciplined and structured way." Oscar Brito, CEO of Genesis Holdings, added: "This agreement represents a meaningful step forward for Genesis. The economic structure has the potential to position the Company toward net income positivity within a relatively short timeframe. We have known the principals behind Miami Real Investment for many years and have a high degree of confidence in their execution capabilities and investor relationships. "This partnership is designed with long-term alignment in mind, including a pathway for deeper strategic participation over time, subject to performance-based milestones. We believe this collaboration can play an important role in accelerating the growth and positioning of our platform." About Aurami Capital Aurami Capital is a real estate investment platform focused on branded luxury residential and hospitality opportunities and operates as a subsidiary of Miami Real Investment. info@auramicapital.com About Miami Real Investment (MRI) With over 20 years of experience, Miami Real Investment is a leading brokerage firm specializing in branded luxury pre-construction real estate in Miami. With a track record of handling transactions for VIP clients, F1 drivers, public figures, and international investors, Miami Real Investment offers unmatched expertise and dedicated service, ensuring client satisfaction at every step of the buying process. The company offers a 360 approach, including investment portfolio design, market analysis, tax planning, and legal advice from top real estate lawyers. https://miamirealinvestment.com/ info@miamirealinvestment.com About Travaleo Travaleo is a branded real estate investment and development platform wholly owned by Genesis Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GNIS), focused on identifying, structuring, and managing income-producing and development-oriented real estate projects. The platform emphasizes professionally underwritten assets, brand-driven developments, and disciplined execution aligned with long-term ownership strategies. Travaleo's digital investment infrastructure enables accredited investors to participate in curated real estate opportunities through structured investment vehicles designed to enhance transparency, efficiency, and investor access. https://www.travaleo.com/

X: @Travaleo_ invest@travaleo.com About Genesis Holdings, Inc. Genesis Holdings is a publicly traded holding company focused on the development, acquisition, and management of operating businesses and real-asset-related initiatives. The Company emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, sound governance practices, and long-term value creation for shareholders. https://www.regen.digital/

X: @regnisnyc Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic and business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, the failure to retain management and/or key employees, availability and cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history, failure to successfully close any proposed. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Genesis Holdings, Inc





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