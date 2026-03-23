Brazil's second Long-term Reserve Capacity Auction (LRCAP) of 2026 has contracted 501 MW of thermoelectric capacity, leaving an estimated 3 GW of remaining demand to be addressed in a forthcoming battery storage auction expected later this year.From ESS News Brazil's second LRCAP of 2026, held last week, contracted 501.3 MW of capacity from existing thermoelectric plants. Four diesel and fuel oil plants were awarded contracts with supply starting in 2026 and 2027, while two biodiesel plants will begin supplying power in 2030. The auction, held at the headquarters of the Chamber of Electric Energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...