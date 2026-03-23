Intelligent modular architecture with smart regulating stage delivers improved thermal performance, efficiency, and layout flexibility for DOCSIS 4.0, Wi-Fi 7, Fiber, DSL, and FWA gateway platforms

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) today announced the debut of its modular intelligent power management solution for next-generation broadband SoC designs. The platform combines the MxL7080 power management controller, MxL76500 smart regulating stage (SRS) modules, and the high-efficiency MxL76125 22V 15A synchronous buck regulator to deliver a thermally optimized power architecture for high-bandwidth, multi-service access platforms including cable, fiber, and fixed wireless access (FWA) gateways, Ethernet routers and customer premise equipment (CPE).

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MaxLinear demonstrates new intelligent power management solution for next-gen SoCs at APEC

MaxLinear will showcase this next-generation power solution at the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) 2026, taking place March 22-26, 2026, in San Antonio, with live demonstrations at MaxLinear Booth 941 and within the DigiKey booth.

As SoC designs continue to grow more complex, demand is increasing for scalable, multi-rail power management architectures capable of supporting higher power density, tighter voltage tolerances, and improved thermal performance. This trend is driving sustained growth across the power management market. The global Power Management IC market was valued at approximately $41.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to exceed $72 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate of approximately 7 percent.

The launch positions MaxLinear to address a multi-billion-dollar total addressable market across DOCSIS, fiber, Wi-Fi routers, DSL and G.fast, and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). MaxLinear's power management portfolio directly targets the high-growth serviceable addressable market for SoC gateway designs, where increasing power density and thermal constraints are accelerating adoption of modular and distributed power architectures.

"Power delivery requirements for broadband and connectivity platforms continue to evolve," said Dr. Amit Bavisi, Senior Vice President and General Manager of MaxLinear's Analog Mixed Signal Business Unit. "By adding the high efficiency MxL76125 to our proven MxL7080 and MxL76500 industry-first architecture, we are providing designers with a fully scalable, thermally robust, and flexible power foundation for next generation gateway platforms."

High-Performance, Scalable Power Architecture for Next-Generation SoCs

The MxL7080 power management controller, paired with four MxL76500 smart regulating stage (SRS) modules, delivers a reference-based, multi-phase power architecture designed for complex, high-performance SoCs that require precise multi-rail sequencing, high efficiency, and robust thermal performance.

Key architectural benefits include:

Scalable, multi-phase power delivery for complex, high-current SoCs

Improved thermal distribution that helps reduce localized hot spots

Simplified PCB layout and routing flexibility

Precise multi-rail sequencing with dynamic voltage scaling support

This modular approach improves thermal behavior, single-rail efficiency, and layout flexibility compared to traditional monolithic PMIC solutions.

"MaxLinear's SRS-based power architecture builds on decades of leadership in power savings for high-performance circuits," said Puneet Sethi, Senior Vice President and General Manager of MaxLinear's Network Infrastructure and Carrier Business Unit. "By delivering significant thermal improvements for next-generation gateways, the architecture reduces hot spots and enhances long-term reliability. We look forward to supporting our broadband customers as they enable new levels of power efficiency and thermal management."

MxL76125: High-Efficiency 22V 15A Buck Regulator

The MxL76125 enhances point-of-load (PoL) flexibility for complex broadband and access platforms.

Key features include:

22 V, 15 A synchronous buck regulator in a compact 4 5 mm QFN package

Wide 5 to 22 V input voltage range supporting 5 V, 12 V, and 20 V system rails

Fast transient response using COT-based control with ceramic output capacitors

High efficiency up to 96 percent, with light-load PFM mode to reduce idle power

Integrated protection including OCP, OVP, OTP, UVLO, and short-circuit protection

Optimized for Multi-Access Gateway Platforms

The complete (MxL7080 MxL76500 MxL76125) power solution is optimized for:

DOCSIS 4.0 cable gateways

4.0 cable gateways Fiber (HGU) gateway designs

Ethernet Wi-Fi home routers

DSL and G.fast CPE

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) gateways

These platforms represent one of the largest and fastest-growing segments of the broadband CPE market, driven by multi-gigabit service rollouts and adoption of Wi-Fi 7.

Live Demonstrations at APEC 2026

At APEC, MaxLinear will showcase:

Transient Performance Demo: A side-by-side comparison illustrating the fast load transient response of MaxLinear's solution versus a competitive approach

System-Level SoC Power Demo: A complete power solution showing how the MxL7080 controller and multiple MxL76500 regulators operate together to efficiently power SoCs with multiple high-current rails

Demonstrations will be available at MaxLinear Booth 941 and within the DigiKey Booth 2219.

"We're pleased to showcase MaxLinear products at the DigiKey booth during APEC," said Ken Paxton, Director of Advanced Semiconductor for DigiKey. "MaxLinear's innovative solutions align perfectly with the advanced power and semiconductor technologies that engineers seek at APEC, and we're excited to highlight them throughout the event."

In addition to the MxL7080 and MxL76500, MaxLinear will highlight its expanding power management portfolio, including the MxL76125, MxL76505, MxL76508, MxL76503, and MxL76502 point-of-load (PoL) regulators, enabling customers to build complete, flexible power architectures from the board level to the SoC.

Availability Additional Information

The MxL7080, MxL76500, and MxL76125 are available now in RoHS-compliant, green/halogen free, industry standard packages. Evaluation boards and samples are available at MxL7080, MxL76500, and MxL76125.

For more information on MaxLinear's complete portfolio of power management products, visit https://www.maxlinear.com/products/power-management

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) is a leading provider of RF, analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

For more information, visit https://www.maxlinear.com/

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the capabilities of MaxLinear's modular intelligent power management solution and the functionality, performance and benefits of such products, the market opportunity for MaxLinear's power management portfolio and MaxLinear's ability to obtain market share in such markets; the potential growth of the global Power Management IC market; and statements by MaxLinear's Senior Vice President and General Manager of MaxLinear's Network Infrastructure and Carrier Business Unit and the Director of Advanced Semiconductor for DigiKey. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and our future financial performance and operating results forecasts generally. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In particular, our future operating results are substantially dependent on our assumptions about market trends and conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties affecting our business, future operating results and financial condition include, without limitation, risks relating to: the capabilities of MaxLinear's technology; our terminated merger with Silicon Motion and related arbitration and class action complaint and the risks related to potential payment of damages; the effect of intense and increasing competition; increased tariffs, export controls or imposition of other trade barriers; impacts of global economic conditions; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; a significant variance in our operating results and impact on volatility in our stock price, and our ability to sustain our current level of revenue, which has previously declined, and/or manage future growth effectively, and the impact of excess inventory in the channel on our customers' expected demand for certain of our products and on our revenue; escalating trade wars, military conflicts and other geopolitical and economic tensions among the countries in which we conduct business; international geopolitical and military conflicts; our ability to obtain or retain government authorization to export certain of our products or technology; the loss of, or a significant reduction in orders from major customers; legal proceedings or potential violations of regulations; information technology failures; a decrease in the average selling prices of our products; failure to penetrate new applications and markets; development delays and consolidation trends in our industry; inability to make substantial and productive research and development investments; delays or expenses caused by undetected defects or bugs in our products; substantial quarterly and annual fluctuations in our revenue and operating results; failure to timely develop and introduce new or enhanced products; order and shipment uncertainties and differences between our estimates of customer demand and product mix and our actual results; failure to accurately predict our future revenue and appropriately budget expenses; lengthy and expensive customer qualification processes; customer product plan cancellations; failure to maintain compliance with government regulations; failure to attract and retain qualified personnel; any adverse impact of rising interest rates on us, our customers, and our distributors and related demand; risks related to compliance with privacy, data protection and cybersecurity laws and regulations; risks related to conforming our products to industry standards; risks related to business acquisitions and investments; claims of intellectual property infringement; our ability to protect our intellectual property; security vulnerabilities of our products; use of open source software in our products; failure to manage our relationships with, or negative impacts from, third parties; and future decisions relating to our stock repurchase program.

In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Current Reports on Form 8-K, as well as the information to be set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in MaxLinear's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. All forward-looking statements are based on the estimates, projections and assumptions of management as of January 29, 2026, and MaxLinear is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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Contacts:

MaxLinear Press Contact:

Debbie Brandenburg

Sr. Marketing Communications Manager

Tel: +1 669.265.6083

dbrandenburg@maxlinear.com