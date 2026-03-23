Med-X, Inc.: Med-X to Showcase Nature-Cide at AMCA's 92nd Annual Meeting

Nature-Cide to Highlight its Botanical Pest Control Solutions at Leading Mosquito Control Industry Event in Portland, Oregon

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Med-X, Inc. ("Med-X" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:MXRX), a leading innovator in all-natural pest control solutions, today announced that its flagship Nature-Cide product line will be featured at the American Mosquito Control Association's (AMCA) 92nd Annual Meeting, taking place March 23-27, 2026, at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Oregon. Attendees are invited to visit Nature-Cide at Booth 214 to explore the Company's full portfolio of botanical pest management solutions.

The AMCA Annual Meeting is the premier educational and networking event for researchers, vector control professionals, public health officials, and industry leaders focused on mosquito control. The conference attracts hundreds of attendees annually and features scientific presentations, technical sessions, and an expansive exhibit hall showcasing the latest innovations in vector and pest management.

Nature-Cide's participation underscores Med-X's ongoing commitment to advancing safer, environmentally responsible alternatives within the professional vector control market. Nature-Cide products are formulated with a proprietary blend of botanical essential oils-including clove, cottonseed, cedar, and cinnamon-and have demonstrated effectiveness in independent third-party studies against a broad spectrum of insect. In addition to insect control, Nature-Cide products are also designed to repel rodents, reptiles, and certain bird species, without the harmful effects associated with traditional synthetic chemical pesticides.

Matthew Mills, CEO of Med-X, Inc. stated: "Our latest formulation, Nature-Cide Pest Management X2 Plus, which is OMRI listed, is proving very effective within the pest control industry. AMCA offers us the opportunity to continue making a difference in every aspect of pest control.

"Our management team, Board of Directors, as well as our shareholders are committed to continuing forging a path around the world to bring environmentally friendly solutions where they are needed the most."

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. (Nasdaq:MXRX) is a leading innovator of biological pest control solutions serving both consumer and professional markets worldwide. Nature-Cide, the Company's flagship product line, provides a safer, all-natural alternative to conventional chemical pesticides and is formulated to kill or repel a wide range of pests. Med-X's comprehensive go-to-market strategy includes strategic partnerships, as well as an integrated presence across e-commerce, retail, and on-site services in key markets. For more information, please visit www.medx-rx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding plans, objectives, strategies, future events, and expected performance. Words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including factors such as market conditions, competitive dynamics, regulatory developments, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information can be found in the Company's SEC filings at www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MXRX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Med-X, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/med-x-to-showcase-nature-cide-at-amcas-92nd-annual-meeting-1150547