Meet ISO 22716, the Gold Standard in Global Manufacturing: Mary Kay Certified for Cosmetic Good Manufacturing Practices

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Originally published on newsroom.marykay.com

We can all agree that no matter what industry you work in, trust is built long before a product ever reaches a customer's hands. In the beauty industry especially, behind every lipstick, skincare formula, and fragrance is a complex system of quality checks, documentation, and manufacturing discipline designed to ensure product quality and consumer safety.

Two crucial initiatives are emerging to safeguard cosmetic excellence: the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act (MoCRA) and the ISO 22716 certification. Building on existing safety standards and practices, MoCRA has taken cosmetics regulations to the next level in the U.S., by creating a comprehensive and cohesive national framework for cosmetics to provide the safety reassurances that consumers expect and deserve. ISO 22716 is the international standard for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for Cosmetics, providing guidelines for the production, control, storage, and shipment of cosmetic products with a focus on safety and quality throughout the cosmetic production process.

Mary Kay is proud to celebrate its recent "ISO 22716 Certification" the gold standard for "Good Manufacturing Practices" recognizing the company's long-standing commitment to product quality and safety.

Tim Parrent, Senior Manager of Corporate Quality Systems with Mary Kay Inc. (Image Courtesy: Tim Parrent)

We recently visited Mary Kay's state-of-the-art Richard R. Rogers Manufacturing and R&D Center (R3) in Lewisville, Texas and chat with Mary Kay's Tim Parrent, Senior Manager of Corporate Quality, to catch up on all things ISO 22716 and GMP. Tim is also an industry expert and ISO 22716 Technical Advisory Group member. The Richard R. Rogers Manufacturing and R&D Center features 21 product-packaging lines with the combined capability to produce up to 1 million units per day. Nearly 60% of products manufactured at R3 are exported to Mary Kay's international markets.

Nichole Jones, Mary Kay's Vice-President of Manufacturing for North America and Mike Triggs, Mary Kay's Vice President of Product Quality. (Image Courtesy: Mary Kay Inc.)

Question: Tim tell us a bit about you. Why do you love your job?

Answer: I work in the Supply Chain Group at Mary Kay leading the Corporate Quality function responsible for global governance and compliance, supplier quality management, culture of quality and external engagement. I love that my job is different every day and I work with many talented Mary Kay colleagues at R3 and from around the world as well as industry Quality leaders and regulators via external engagement activities.

Q: In today's beauty industry, product safety, and consumer trust matter more than ever. Mary Kay is often mentioned as a leader in quality. Let's start with the big question. Why did Mary Kay pursue ISO 22716 certification?

A: At Mary Kay, product safety and quality are part of our culture and of how we operate. ISO 22716 is the internationally recognized Good Manufacturing Practices standard for cosmetics, and it gave us a globally respected way to demonstrate what we already do: manufacture quality products with care, consistency, and accountability from raw materials to finished goods.

Q: For readers who are not regulatory experts, what exactly is ISO 22716 in simple terms?

A: Think of ISO 22716 as a handbook for making cosmetics the right way. It covers how we manage our facilities, train our teams, control ingredients, document every batch, and ensure products are safe before they ever reach a customer. It's not just about rules; it's about building quality into every step of the process.

Q: The beauty industry is talking a lot about MoCRA right now. How does ISO 22716 connect to the new U.S. cosmetics regulations?

A: That's a great question. The Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act, or MoCRA, requires FDA to issue mandatory Good Manufacturing Practices to the U.S. cosmetics industry for the first time. ISO 22716 is indeed viewed as the global benchmark for cosmetic GMP, so being certified by an accredited certification body positions us very well. It means our systems, documentation, and controls are already compliant with where regulations are heading.

Q: How does ISO 22716 certification support Mary Kay's manufacturing operations?

A: It strengthens discipline and transparency. Every batch is traceable. Every process is documented. Every employee understands their role in protecting product quality. If there's ever a question about a product, we can quickly see where ingredients came from, how the product was made, and where it was shipped. That level of clarity benefits everyone, consumers, and regulators and of course product manufacturers are held accountable for business excellence when it comes to product quality and safety.

Q: Why should consumers care that Mary Kay is ISO 22716 certified?

A: Because it's about confidence and trust. Today, Mary Kay is present in more than 40 markets worldwide and recognized as one of the world's most beloved consumer brands. We have ranked as the #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the World for three consecutive years1, and when our customers use a Mary Kay product, they trust us with their skin and their well-being. ISO 22716 certification is an endorsement of our quality practices, which are aligned with rigorous international expectations. It's another way of saying, "We take product quality and safety very seriously."

Q: ISO standards can sometimes sound technical or bureaucratic. Is there a human side to this certification? (Tell us about the importance of teamwork and quality culture in manufacturing?)

A: Absolutely. At its heart, ISO 22716 is about people doing things the right way, every day. It's about training our teams, empowering them to speak up if something doesn't look right, and creating a culture where quality is everyone's responsibility. That human commitment to excellence is a vital factor in the standard.

Q: How does this certification support Mary Kay's global presence?

A: We operate in over 40 markets around the world, and ISO 22716 is recognized across regions. That common standard helps ensure consistency, whether a product is made for North America, Europe, or elsewhere. It also helps our partners, regulators, and customers understand that our quality expectations don't change from country to country. Mary Kay Ash built her company on the Golden Rule: "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you," and we carry her torch in everything we do - with care, love, and excellence.

Q: Finally, what message would you like people to take away from Mary Kay's ISO 22716 certification?

A: I would love our readers and consumers to know that quality is not a checkbox for us - it is a promise. ISO 22716 certification is one more way we show our long-term commitment to safe, reliable, and responsibly made beauty products. As regulations evolve with a focus on protecting public health, we're proud to lead with transparency, preparedness, and care.

Q: What inspires you when thinking about the future?

In the beauty industry, entering a new era of regulation and accountability, Mary Kay's ISO 22716 certification highlights how global standards, strong culture of quality, and consumer trust can come together to shape the future of cosmetics. We are very excited about what lies ahead for our iconic brand!

Did You Know:

MoCRA - the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 - is the first major U.S. cosmetic regulatory reform since 1938. It significantly expands FDA authority over cosmetic products sold in the United States. Before MoCRA, cosmetic GMP compliance in the U.S. was largely voluntary and based on guidance.

ISO - Founded in 1946 as a non-governmental organization, the International Organization for Standardization brings global experts together from 175 countries to agree on the "best way of doing things, for anything from making a product to managing a process."

ISO 22716 CERTIFICATION IN A NUTSHELL:

Focuses on safety and quality throughout the entire lifecycle of the cosmetic manufacturing process.

Requires documented instructions and procedures as well as records to promote consistent quality.

Ensures products are manufactured in a safe, controlled, and well-documented manner allowing for easy traceability and quick response to issues.

Shows commitment to global GMP expectations, not just U.S. regulatory compliance.

Learn more about Mary Kay and our products here.

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About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. Learn more at marykayglobal.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on X.

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Mary Kay Inc. Corporate Communications

newsroom.marykay.com

1 "Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2025Edition, value sales at RSP, 2024 data"

Employees at Mary Kay's global Richard R. Rogers Manufacturing and R&D Center in Texas celebrating the ISO 22716 certification. (Image Courtesy: Mary Kay Inc.)

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SOURCE: Mary Kay

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/meet-iso-22716-the-gold-standard-in-global-manufacturing-mary-ka-1150577