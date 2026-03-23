Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Lightwater Partners Ltd. ("Lightwater") is pleased to announce the launch of the All-Canadian Oil & Gas ETF (TSX: COIL) ("COIL") and the completion of the initial public offering of Class E units (the "Units") of COIL. The Units are expected to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") when markets open today under the ticker symbol "COIL". Lightwater is the manager, trustee and promoter of COIL.

The investment objectives of COIL are to provide holders of Units with quarterly cash distributions and the opportunity for capital appreciation by investing in securities of publicly listed companies in the Canadian oil & gas industry. Under normal market conditions, COIL will primarily invest in equity, equity-related and fixed-income securities of publicly listed companies in the Canadian oil & gas industry.

COIL intends to pay quarterly distributions to holders of Units. The initial distribution period shall be the quarter commencing on April 1, 2026. The amount and date of any future distributions of COIL will be announced in advance by issuance of a press release.

About Lightwater Partners Ltd.

Lightwater is an independent Toronto-based investment manager founded in 2007. Lightwater manages funds on behalf of individuals, families, investment advisors, family offices and corporations, both domestically and internationally. Lightwater is registered in Canada with the Ontario Securities Commission as a Portfolio Manager, Investment Fund Manager and Exempt Market Dealer.

Disclosure

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements ("FLS") are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate" or other similar expressions. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the FLS. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and are by their nature based on numerous assumptions. Although the FLS contained herein are based upon what Lightwater believes to be reasonable assumptions, Lightwater cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these FLS. The reader is cautioned to consider the FLS carefully and not to place undue reliance on FLS. Lightwater does not undertake to update the FLS contained herein, except as required by law.

An investment in COIL is not guaranteed. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information. Please read the prospectus before investing.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Units. A copy of the prospectus may be obtained from SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or on Lightwater's website at www.lightwaterpartners.com. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to United States news wire services.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289493

Source: Lightwater Partners Ltd.