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WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
20.03.26 | 08:02
1,250 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3101,34013:51
Dow Jones News
23.03.2026 13:39 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Directorate change

DJ Directorate change 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Directorate change 
23-March-2026 / 12:02 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                              Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 
 
23 March 2026 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company") 

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 

Directorate Change 

Metro Bank announces that Nicholas Winsor will retire as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, having 
served on the Board since April 2020. Nicholas does not intend to seek re-election by shareholders and will stand down 
immediately prior to the Company's Annual General Meeting. 
 
As well as independent Non-Executive Director, Nicholas is the Designated Non-Executive Director for Colleague 
Engagement (DNED).  A further announcement regarding succession for this role will be made in due course. 
 
Robert Sharpe, Metro Bank Holdings PLC Chair commented: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Nicholas for his 
outstanding contribution since his appointment in 2020. The dedication and focus Nicholas demonstrated in his role as 
Board Consumer Duty Champion and continues to demonstrate as DNED have meaningfully enhanced Board understanding of 
customer and colleague perspectives. We wish him every success in the future." 
 
This announcement is made in accordance with UKLR 6.4.6R. 
 
Enquiries 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC       
 
Clare Gilligan 
 
Company Secretary     +44 (0) 2034028385  

ENDS 

About Metro Bank 
 
Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private 
banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking 
from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online. 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One 
Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group. 
 
Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, 
London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority 
and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC.  Eligible deposits are 
protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to 
www.fscs.org.uk. 
 
Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro 
Bank using the full name. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     MTRO 
LEI Code:   984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
Sequence No.: 421868 
EQS News ID:  2296020 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2296020&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2026 08:03 ET (12:03 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.