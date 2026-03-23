A Strategic Partnership Offering Acquisition, Development and Operational Advisory for International Investors entering the Italian Market

Hospitality industry experts, Chris Henry of Majestic Hospitality, a full-service property consulting firm providing turn-key development services to the hotel industry, and Christian Scali of LV Toscana SRL, an Italian hospitality management company with an extensive network in the Italian hospitality and property development sectors, today announced the launch of Italy Access Advisory (IAA). The strategic partnership provides a full suite of consultancy services for international owners/investors looking to enter the Italian hospitality market. The new entity offers acquisition, development and operational advisory services for a variety of Italian hospitality projects, from hotels and branded residences to resorts, vacation house agriturismo to luxury B&B-effectively becoming a one-stop-shop for foreign investors.

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Villa Ardore (pictured), a successful collaboration that ultimately led to the creation of Italy Access Advisory.

"The Italian hotel continues to enjoy recent near-record investment numbers and signs of continued growth," Scali said. "According to Colliers' Hotel Market Report H1 2025 Italy, the first two quarters of 2025 marked the highest hotel investment volumes in the country of the past five years, reaching €1.4 billion. The Italian hotel market remains one of the most attractive in Europe, with interest rates and inflation stabilization over recent quarters creating favorable winds for owners/investors."

IAA acts as a full-service, comprehensive advisory group, providing a full suite of services, from owner's representation and real estate acquisition through development oversight and management. Typical projects include historic villa and countryside estate restorations, boutique hotels, resorts, wellness/eco resorts, branded residences and boutique hospitality or luxury rental property creation.

Villa Ardore Case Study

Located in Tuscany's Chianti Classico region of Italy, Villa Ardore was a successful collaboration that ultimately led to the creation of IAA. The personal project of Chris Scali allowed him to build a strong network of experienced professionals in Italy to provide trusted, local expertise and guidance on how to successfully operate within the Italian regulatory environment. The 16th century farmhouse was transformed from a six-bedroom, low-end, room-by-room B&B into a five-star, eight en-suite bedroom, private hotel with private indoor spa that maintains the highest standards of comfort, privacy and discretion.

Christopher Henry

A member of the International Society of Hospitality Consultants (ISHC), Christopher Henry is the CEO of Majestic Hospitality Group, a Los Angeles-based development and consulting firm-with offices in Miami and Dallas-specializing in the creation and renovation of distinctive, experiential hotels and resorts worldwide. With over $550 million in active projects, the company provides customized, end-to-end services in development, design, branding and operations to help clients-from institutional investors to boutique hotel owners-deliver exceptional guest experiences. Notable projects include Villa Ardore in Tuscany, Andaz Costa Rica Resort in Guanacaste, Fusaki Beach Resort in Okinawa and Cabo Wave Hotel in Mexico.

"While Majestic has been focused on advising international projects since its inception in 2008, this is the first international office we have launched," Henry said. "I have known and respected Christian for years. This joint venture brings together proven, international hospitality organizations to provide heretofore unavailable services to a growing body of interested, active investors."

Christian Scali

In addition to launching LV Toscana SRL, Scali is the founder and managing shareholder of Scali Rasmussen, a full-service regulatory, transactional and trial law firm that serves as outside general counsel to businesses across the United States and internationally. Under his leadership, the firm has developed a strong international practice, advising companies and investors on cross-border transactions, regulatory compliance and market entry-particularly between the United States and Europe. Scali has been instrumental in expanding the firm's global reach, including the establishment of its Rome desk, which supports U.S. clients operating in Italy and Italian clients navigating U.S. legal and business environments.

Drawing on his experience as both a business owner and legal advisor, Scali brings a practical, commercially grounded perspective to complex international projects. His work is informed not only by his legal background, but by his direct involvement in developing and operating ventures in Italy, allowing him to effectively bridge legal, cultural and operational considerations for clients pursuing distinctive projects abroad.

About Italy Access Advisory

Italy Access Advisory is a strategic partnership between Christian Scali and Christopher Henry. The organization provides a full suite of consultancy services for international owners/investors looking to enter the Italian hospitality market. The group provides acquisition, development and operational advisory services for a variety of Italian hospitality projects, from hotels to resorts, vacation house agriturismo to luxury B&B, effectively becoming a one-stop-shop for foreign investors.

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Contacts:

Chris Daly, media

(703) 864-5553

chris@dalygray.com