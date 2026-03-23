OpenWeb Taps Browsi to Deliver AI-Powered Market Intelligence

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Leading competitive intelligence company Browsi (Headquarters: Tel Aviv, Israel & New York, USA; CEO: Asaf Shamly) today announced a partnership with OpenWeb, a global platform helping publishers and brands build healthier online communities and stronger audience relationships.

Through this collaboration, OpenWeb has selected Browsi as its market research and competitive intelligence data partner, leveraging Browsi's large-scale advertising intelligence to better understand digital market trends, brand activity, and competitive positioning.

Browsi's platform analyzes advertising activity across web and social, enabling organizations to gain real-time visibility into how brands invest in media, how competitors operate, and where strategic opportunities exist. By combining large-scale data with advanced AI analysis, Browsi provides actionable insights that help companies move from fragmented research and guesswork toward more informed, data-driven decision-making.

The partnership reflects a growing industry demand for AI-powered market intelligence - where large-scale datasets and advanced analysis help organizations keep pace with a fast-moving digital advertising landscape.

"Having access to accurate and actionable market intelligence is critical for understanding brand activity and competitive positioning," said Haim Sasson, President and CFO at OpenWeb. "Browsi's data provides the depth and clarity needed to evaluate market opportunities and strengthen the value we deliver to brands and partners."

"We are proud to partner with OpenWeb and support their team with high-quality competitive intelligence and market data," said Asaf Shamly, Co-Founder and CEO of Browsi. "Our data infrastructure and AI analysis help organizations better understand the digital landscape, identify competitive trends, and ultimately deliver stronger value to the brands they work with."

About Browsi

Browsi provides a competitive marketing intelligence platform for brands and agencies that analyzes digital advertising activity across the open web and social channels. Its platform uses large-scale ad exposure data to help teams understand competitor presence, creative trends, and market shifts with high granularity and timely updates. Browsi's data foundation originated from publisher technology and now powers its competitive intelligence products. Learn more at www.browsi.com .

About OpenWeb

OpenWeb's mission is to improve online conversation. OpenWeb's technology empowers its partners to build vibrant communities rooted in healthy conversations and robust social experiences. OpenWeb works with more than 5,000 top-tier publishers, hosting more than 150+ million monthly active users. Founded in 2015, OpenWeb has offices in New York City, Tel Aviv, Kiev, San Diego, Canada, London, and Paris and is backed by world-class investors including Georgian, Insight Partners, Entrée Capital, The New York Times, Samsung Next, Dentsu, and ScaleUp. To learn more about OpenWeb's platform visit OpenWeb.com , or follow @OpenWebHQ on LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

Lulu Lavi

Marketing Associate

marketing@browsi.com

+972 50 955 0262

SOURCE: Browsi

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/openweb-taps-browsi-to-deliver-ai-powered-market-intelligence-1146487