Source Logistics Selects IFS Softeon WMS, Supported by Alpine Supply Chain Solutions, to Accelerate Rapid Nationwide Expansion

RESTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / IFS Softeon , the warehouse management system (WMS) provider delivering visibility from the boardroom to the warehouse floor, today announced that Source Logistics has selected IFS Softeon as its enterprise WMS platform to support the company's rapid nationwide expansion.

Source Logistics, a fast-growing third-party logistics provider specializing in food & beverage, grocery, retail, CPG, and health & beauty fulfillment, operates a nationwide network of 25 locations totaling more than 5.8 million square feet of FDA- and SQF-compliant warehouse space and required a scalable solution capable of handling its accelerated growth and the specialized needs of its customer base.

Source Logistics' leadership team evaluated multiple systems before selecting Softeon, ultimately choosing the platform for its deep experience serving 3PLs, multi-tenant warehouse architecture, strong API-driven integration capabilities, and breadth of configuration-based solutions that allow teams to stand up new warehouses quickly and consistently.

The platform's ability to hook into any customer system and provide near real-time visibility and data accuracy ensures that Source's diverse food and beverage customers receive the precision and reliability they require.

To support the execution of its rollout plan, Source Logistics independently brought in Alpine Supply Chain Solutions due to their management expertise, well-defined project plans, integration approach, and strong SOP and change control methodologies. Alpine's structured, process-driven model complements Softeon's technology by ensuring that each site launch is disciplined, well-documented, and operationally consistent.

The multi-site rollout program is underway, with Source's Montebello, California facility serving as the foundational implementation site. This initial deployment established standardized operating models, system templates, and best practices that will be replicated across the network, significantly reducing onboarding timelines and enabling faster expansion.

Building on this foundation, the teams are aligned around a phased roadmap that includes three additional rollouts scheduled for Q1 2026, followed by successive go-lives throughout the year. Early milestones have demonstrated the strength of the partnership and the value of Softeon's architecture and deployment tools in supporting Source's rapid, multi-site scale.

"This was a complex, high-impact implementation made possible by the strong partnership between Source Logistics, Softeon, and Alpine Supply Chain," says Bart Bullard, VP of Technology, Source Logistics. "The collaboration across teams delivered a powerful WMS that strengthens how we serve customers and provides a scalable platform as we continue to expand across our network."

"We're excited to partner with Source Logistics at such a pivotal moment in their growth," said Mark Fralick, CTO, IFS Softeon. "Their business requires a system that can scale with speed while preserving the precision demanded by food and beverage fulfillment. With Softeon's flexible, API-driven architecture and Alpine's operational leadership, Source is building a repeatable, high-performance model for expansion."

Source Logistics is positioned to continue its rapid expansion while ensuring customers are supported with world-class technology, consistent execution, and the ability to integrate seamlessly with any system in their ecosystem. Softeon and Alpine together will enable Source to scale confidently, onboard brands faster, and maintain the accuracy and performance required in the high-velocity food and beverage sector and beyond.

To explore how IFS Softeon can help your business scale rapidly while maintaining precision and operational excellence, reach out to their experts today.

About IFS Softeon

IFS Softeon is a WMS provider delivering visibility from the boardroom to the warehouse floor. Powered by Industrial AI, IFS Softeon combines deep industry expertise, robotics orchestration, and proven warehouse execution in a single, seamless offering. For over two decades, we have helped our customers optimize their fulfillment operations. IFS Softeon is laser-focused on customer results, with a 100% track record of deployment success. As part of IFS, Softeon combines its tier-1 warehouse management expertise with the scale, global reach, and AI-driven capabilities of IFS, creating a powerful platform for end-to-end supply chain intelligence. We believe warehouse leaders shouldn't have to settle for a one-size-fits-all approach to technology. For more information, please visit www.softeon.com.

About Source Logistics

Founded in 1999, Source Logistics is a technology and customer-focused company providing tailored logistics and supply chain solutions. The company's footprint and offerings include warehousing, omni-channel distribution, transportation, and value-added services, with solutions for dry, ambient, cold and frozen packaged goods. With 25 locations and 5.8M+ sq. ft. of FDA- and SQF-compliant space, Source Logistics serves primarily food and beverage as well as a variety of other end markets, including health and beauty and consumer retail.

For more information, visit: www.sourcelogistics.com

About Alpine Supply Chain Solutions

Alpine Supply Chain Solutions is a consulting firm specializing in warehouse efficiency, supply chain strategy, and distribution network optimization. Through data-driven analysis and hands-on expertise, Alpine helps companies enhance operational performance, reduce costs, and scale for growth. For more information visit alpinesupplychain.com.

Contact Information

Michael Catalino

Director, Public Relations and Analyst Relations, IFS Softeon

mcatalino@softeon.com

2155899471

SOURCE: IFS Softeon

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/source-logistics-selects-ifs-softeon-wms-supported-by-alpine-supp-1146803