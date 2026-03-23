BlackBerry AtHoc Advances Command Center for Faster Response and Tighter Control During Critical Operations

Command Center gives government, defense, and critical infrastructure teams a single workspace to see what's happening, direct activity, and keep response efforts aligned

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / BlackBerry Secure Communications, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced new enhancements to BlackBerry AtHoc that give Operators better tools to coordinate response during critical operations. The updates, delivered through the AtHoc platform's Command Center, provide a unified operational workspace where distributed teams can establish a common operating picture, track personnel accountability, and align activity across sites and agencies without reconciling information across disconnected tools.

"In critical operations, the speed of your response depends on how fast you can understand the situation and get the right people and systems moving in the same direction," said Ramon Pinero, General Manager, BlackBerry AtHoc. "These capabilities give Operators one place to assess conditions, make decisions, and direct activity. That tightens the whole cycle from awareness to action, and it means less time spent piecing together the picture and more time spent running the response."

Accelerating Coordinated Action

During incidents such as severe weather, facility lockdowns, active threat situations, or IT outages that disrupt physical operations, response teams often lose critical minutes reconciling information across email, conference bridges, and disconnected dashboards. The BlackBerry AtHoc platform's enhanced operational workspace replaces that fragmentation with a single, structured environment where Operators can monitor evolving conditions, direct response activities, and maintain situational awareness throughout an incident.

"Large organizations increasingly operate as what we think of as a 'super enterprise,' made up of dozens or even hundreds of operational units that need to act together, often under pressure," said Nathan Jenniges, Senior Vice President and General Manager, BlackBerry Secure Communications. "AtHoc Command Center is built for that reality. It supports centralized, federated, and hybrid operating models, giving each unit the role-based access they need while maintaining a unified operational view at the top. This allows Operators at every level to see and control what matters to them, without forcing a single administrative structure across the entire organization."

Consolidated dashboards bring together alerts, status updates, field inputs, and operational metrics into a common operating picture so teams can act on the same information at the same time. For operators, this means faster decisions based on the same picture everyone else is working from. For leadership, it means frontline inputs, system status, and field reports roll up into a single view that stays current as conditions change.

Orchestration Across Boundaries

Complex incidents rarely respect organizational boundaries. A public safety response may span multiple agencies; a facility incident may involve corporate security, local emergency services, and executive leadership simultaneously. BlackBerry AtHoc supports these distributed operations with hierarchical visibility that does not require shared tenancy or administrative control. Each organization retains its own governance structure, data policies, and chains of command while operating from a shared operational picture.

This addresses a longstanding challenge in multi-agency response: organizations have historically been forced to choose between interoperability and autonomy. The AtHoc platform's approach preserves both. Independent organizations can coordinate in real time while maintaining full control over their own environments. The result is that teams get aligned faster, and the organization has an auditable operational record that supports after-action review and continuous improvement.

Built for High-Consequence Environments

BlackBerry AtHoc is built for organizations that cannot afford downtime or ambiguity during a response. The platform supports sovereign deployments and meets stringent regulatory and compliance requirements, including FedRAMP High authorization, the highest security baseline for federal cloud services, along with ISO 27001 and GDPR alignment. AtHoc is trusted by federal governments across all G7 nations, as well as defense organizations, healthcare systems, and critical infrastructure operators worldwide, to deliver secure crisis communications and incident response.

By providing a repeatable operational structure for communication, accountability, and coordination, AtHoc helps organizations reduce tool sprawl and workflow drift. It replaces improvised coordination with structured, repeatable processes that work the same way whether it's a routine drill or a real emergency.

As a core component of the BlackBerry Secure Communications portfolio, AtHoc can be extended with BlackBerry SecuSUITE secure voice, messaging, and collaboration capabilities to support sensitive command communications, providing an environment where organizations keep full control over their data, identity, and governance.

Availability

The enhanced Command Center capabilities are now available, with details being provided directly to existing customers through BlackBerry support and account channels.

To learn more about BlackBerry AtHoc, visit BlackBerry.com/AtHoc.

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About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

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SOURCE: BlackBerry

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/blackberry-athoc-advances-command-center-for-faster-response-and-1149838