Anew Climate, LLC: Anew Climate Joins Carbon Measures to Advance Global Carbon Accounting Standards and Policies Supporting Market-Based Solutions

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Anew Climate, a global leader in low-carbon fuels and climate solutions, today announced it has joined Carbon Measures, a cross-industry coalition working to develop a new global carbon accounting framework and drive market-based solutions to reduce carbon emissions.

Anew joins renowned members including ADNOC, Air Liquide, Banco Santander, BASF, ExxonMobil, Honeywell, Linde, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Mitsui & Co., and NextEra Energy, demonstrating broad global alignment on the need for a new approach to promote investments in decarbonization strategies.

In furtherance of this goal, Carbon Measures and its members are pursuing a two-step solution to incentivize demand for lower-carbon products: First, the adoption of a global carbon emissions accounting framework based on financial accounting principles and chemistry fundamentals to improve product-level comparability; and second, the adoption of new policies by governments around the world to mandate product-specific carbon-intensity standards to drive emissions reductions.

Anew's Contribution to the Coalition

Anew has been a leader in carbon intensity (CI)-based markets since 2013 and is a long-standing advocate for Product Intensity Standards that reward measurable, real-world emissions reductions.

"Anew is joining Carbon Measures because we believe advancing transparent, science-based carbon-intensity standards is essential to accelerating global decarbonization," said Angela Schwarz, CEO of Anew Climate. "To meet the challenge of climate change, we need coordinated product-level carbon intensity standards and globally recognized accounting treatments to allow markets to function."

Anew is the first dedicated environmental-products company to join Carbon Measures. With its deep commercial-market experience, Anew will help the coalition promote cohesion in global markets where product prices and incentives reflect verified carbon performance.

"We're pleased to see Anew Climate join Carbon Measures," said Amy Brachio, CEO of Carbon Measures. "Elevating the quality and comparability of emissions data requires both rigorous standards and the kind of advanced, product-level modeling tools Anew is building. As more companies align behind a ledger-based approach, markets and policy makers will be better able to recognize low-carbon production and accelerate meaningful emissions reductions." About Anew Climate Anew Climate, LLC, is a global leader of diverse climate solutions built on the principles of transparency and accountability. We bring innovative products and services to the public and private sectors to help reduce or offset their carbon footprints, restore the environment, and ensure our clients' investments create economic value as well as durable climate impact. With an expansive portfolio of low and negative carbon fuels, Anew Climate delivers tailored solutions that reduce emissions and accelerate sustainability goals across diverse market segments. Anew is majority owned by TPG Rise, TPG's global impact investing platform. The company has offices in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Hungary, and Spain with an environmental commodities portfolio that extends across five continents. About Carbon Measures Carbon Measures is a global coalition of leading businesses committed to advancing a ledger-based carbon accounting framework that provides accurate, verifiable, and timely company and product-level data. In addition, Carbon Measures is calling for new policy that unlocks innovation, competition, and market-based solutions to reduce emissions. Contact:

Anew Climate

PR@anewclimate.com SOURCE: Anew Climate, LLC

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