Authorium Achieves FedRAMP High Authorization

Unlocks highest level of federal security compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Authorium , the administrative operations platform for government, announced today that it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High authorization status. Cloud-based services must satisfy hundreds of controls and validation for maximum security and protection of the most sensitive government data to earn this most stringent certification. At present, there are fewer than 100 cloud-based companies with High status on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

"Receiving authorization for FedRAMP High is a tremendous achievement for Authorium and validates our long-standing commitment to ensuring every government agency has access to the most secure and the best possible platform," said Jay Nath and Kamran Saddique, Co-CEOs of Authorium in a joint statement. "We will continue to deliver a secure, no-code platform that enables federal civilian and defense agencies to focus on their mission, with peace of mind and confidence that their data is protected at the highest level possible."

Authorium's no-code platform was built for the public sector and 60% of Authorium's team served in government themselves. The platform is HIPAA compliant, hosted on AWS GovCloud, and at the state and local level, was among only four companies on the 2026 GovTech 100 to hold GovRAMP Authorized status.

Across the United States, agencies rely on Authorium for procurement and contract lifecycle management, budget analysis, legislative analysis, and grants management. Authorium's platform leverages AI and streamlines and automates complex government processes to increase efficiency, effectiveness, visibility, and compliance across government agencies. Authorium enables agencies to manage over $50 billion in acquisitions to deliver critical services such as disaster recovery, healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation.

About Authorium

Authorium is a no-code, cloud-based platform exclusively for government administrative operations. We break down data silos, enable collaboration, and connect to critical systems to ensure that everyone - from Project Specialists to Deputy Administrators - gains visibility and insights. As a public benefit corporation, we serve the government teams that serve their communities. Learn more at authorium.com.

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Media Contact:

Kara Turner

Email: marketing@authorium.com

Phone: (646) 504-9197

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SOURCE: Authorium

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/authorium-achieves-fedramp-high-authorization-1150386