Trustmi Expands AI-Driven Platform to Stop Payment Fraud Before Money Moves

Agentic capabilities strengthen enterprise payment protection as the company scales its go-to-market functions and partner network

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Trustmi, a leader in behavioral AI payment security, today announced global expansion and continued momentum across product innovation and its partner ecosystem, as it delivers on its mission of eliminating socially engineered fraud.

AI-driven fraud is accelerating in scale and sophistication - with 93% of businesses expecting daily AI-powered attacks and cyber-enabled fraud now surpassing ransomware as a top executive concern. According to Trustmi's 2026 Payment Fraud Benchmark Report, 59% of attacks now combine multiple coordinated tactics - designed not to evade controls but to pass through them. As a result, organizations are facing a growing gap between security controls and financial risk.

Traditional security solutions focus on entry points like email, while finance teams rely on manual approval processes - leaving a critical disconnect across the payment life cycle. Trustmi is addressing this challenge with a new generation of agentic AI capabilities that bring real-time protection directly into financial workflows. This unified approach is especially critical as modern attacks increasingly combine impersonation, document manipulation, and workflow exploitation to appear legitimate from the start.

"Fraud is no longer just a security problem - it's a business risk measured in financial outcomes," said Shai Gabay, Co-founder and CEO of Trustmi. "What's changed is the speed and scale. As attacks become more automated and coordinated, they're designed to move seamlessly between systems and pass through workflows as if they were legitimate. Organizations need to shift from detecting incidents to preventing impact - and that means stopping bad payments before they happen by connecting security signals with financial controls."

Expanding AI Platform with Agentic Capabilities

Building on its behavioral AI foundation, Trustmi is expanding its platform with new AI agents and automation capabilities designed to eliminate manual review processes and accelerate decision-making across the payment lifecycle.

New innovations include:

AP Due Diligence Agent to identify anomalies and risks across procure-to-pay workflows;

Vendor Onboarding Agent to automate secure vendor validation and lifecycle management;

Continued development of a Smart Agent Marketplace, enabling customers and partners to deploy custom agents tailored to their business workflows.

These capabilities build on Trustmi's end-to-end platform, which correlates signals across email, vendors, invoices, and payments to deliver a clear "safe vs. unsafe" decision before funds are released.

Scaling Through Strategic Partnerships and Integrations

Trustmi continues to expand its ecosystem through strategic partnerships and marketplace integrations, enabling customers to deploy payment security directly within the systems they already use. In February, Trustmi launched its Partner Program, supporting technology alliances, marketplaces, and reseller channels - making its platform more accessible across the tools and environments where financial decisions are made.

Recent momentum includes:

Expanded availability through the AWS Marketplace, simplifying procurement and deployment

More than 30 integrations across ERP, finance, and security systems, including Coupa, SAP, NetSuite, and Splunk

Integration with Mimecast, extending protection from email security through the financial layer, providing comprehensive defense.

"AI-driven attacks are making fraud more convincing and harder to detect at the entry point," said Jules Martin, VP Technology Alliances, Mimecast. "The Mimecast and Trustmi integration extends email and BEC protection into financial workflows where real damage can occur - preventing costly, fraudulent, and misdirected payments resulting from socially engineered attacks. This integration helps give security and finance teams a more complete defense against modern threats."

Customer Growth and Real-World Impact

Trustmi's momentum is driven by strong enterprise adoption and measurable customer outcomes across industries including manufacturing, retail, biotech, and financial services. Customers rely on Trustmi to close the gap between security and finance teams - bringing visibility and control to the point where fraud actually occurs. In many cases, customers identify and stop fraud within days of deployment, with typical findings uncovering between $300,000 and $15 million in risk exposure within the first week.

Across its customer base, Trustmi has reached the following milestones:

Protects over $240 billion in payments annually;

Prevented $1 billion in fraud and $5 billion in costly human errors;

Delivers 10x ROI or greater, with fraud and error prevention savings significantly exceeding platform cost.

Enterprise customers continue to expand their use of Trustmi beyond initial payment security deployments into adjacent workflows such as vendor onboarding and payment operations.

"Trustmi has proven to be highly effective in combating business email compromise attacks and is now a key component of our fraud defense strategy. Based on the results we've seen, we plan to continue to expand Trustmi protection at Mohawk, enhancing our suite of internal and external security tools across the enterprise," said Austin Weaver, Director, Data Management, Mohawk.

Scaling the Business to Meet Demand

To support continued growth, Trustmi has expanded its global team by 51% year-over-year, with significant investment in go-to-market functions. The company has also expanded its U.S. presence and continues to operate its R&D from Isreal.

Recent leadership additions include:

Nir Alon, Head of Customer Success

Lori Chavez, Chief Marketing Officer

About Trustmi

Trustmi is the leading behavioral AI platform for payment security, helping enterprises stop fraud and costly payment errors before money moves. As fraud increasingly arrives "pre-approved" - designed to pass existing controls - Trustmi provides a critical verification layer across the entire payment lifecycle. By correlating signals across email, vendor behavior, financial documents, and payment workflows, Trustmi detects sophisticated, socially engineered attacks that traditional security and finance controls miss.

Trusted by global enterprises with complex payment environments, Trustmi protects over $240 billion in payments annually and has helped prevent more than $1 billion in fraud and $5 billion in payment errors. Founded in 2021, Trustmi is headquartered in New York City and backed by leading investors including Cyberstarts and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.trustmi.ai/ .

Contact

PAN Communications for Trustmi

Trustmi@pancomm.com

SOURCE: Trustmi

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/trustmi-expands-ai-driven-platform-to-stop-payment-fraud-before-m-1150584