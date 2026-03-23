Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - The American Marketing Association Chicago (AMA Chicago), the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network, announces that submissions are now open for the 2026 Palmer Marketing Awards. The awards celebrate outstanding marketing campaigns that demonstrate exceptional creativity, innovation and results.

While the Palmer Marketing Awards reflect the vibrant spirit of Chicago and the Midwest, AMA Chicago welcomes submissions from marketers nationwide whose work embodies the creativity and innovation the awards were designed to honor. The deadline to submit a campaign is 11:59 p.m. CT on Friday, April 17, 2026.

"The Palmer Marketing Awards celebrate the campaigns, teams and leaders who are shaping the future of marketing through bold thinking and meaningful results," says Chris McGuire, president of AMA Chicago. "We are proud to recognize work that not only demonstrates creativity and innovation, but also delivers true impact for brands, organizations and audiences."

Named for James L. Palmer, the first president of the Chicago chapter of the American Marketing Association in 1937, the Palmer Marketing Awards honor campaigns that raise the bar for the profession. The awards recognize excellence across nine categories:

Product or Service Launch Award: Acknowledging excellence in marketing campaigns that successfully launch new products or services for the organization.

Momentum Award: Recognizing outstanding marketing efforts that propel existing products or services to new heights for the organization.

Data-Driven Marketing Award: Recognizing the best utilization of data in a campaign for the organization.

Engagement Award: Celebrating campaigns that compel audiences to connect and engage with the organization.

Integrated Marketing Award: Honoring exceptional integration of multi-channel marketing strategies that drive business results for the organization.

Not-for-Profit Marketing Award: Celebrating the most impactful marketing campaigns dedicated to supporting and promoting important causes and proactive community service.

Influencer Collaboration Award: Recognizing the creative and effective utilization of influencer or creator marketing to achieve notable business outcomes for the organization.

B2B Marketing Award: Recognizing outstanding marketing campaigns to attract and capture leads for key targets for the organization.

Best Use of Generative AI Award: Celebrating campaigns that demonstrate the ability to harness the evolving field of large language models to drive improved business impact.

A Grand Prize winner will also be selected from among the category winners. Information about the awards program and judges is available on the AMA Chicago website.

Entries will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges featuring senior marketing leaders from a wide range of industries and disciplines. The 2026 Palmer Marketing Awards judges include Fernando Bernando, Marketing Director, Fannie May at Ferrero North America; Brian Camen, Senior Director, Content & Public Relations, Ferrara Candy Company; Taylor Crowley, Chief Marketing Officer, Boka Restaurant Group; Tim Hanley, National Sales Director, LG; Nick James, Senior Director of E-commerce, Dick's Sporting Goods; Kelsey McShane, Senior Manager, Measurement & Analytics, Brand Marketing, United Airlines; Santhi Ramesh, Chief Commercial Officer, The Pampered Chef; Molly Starman, Managing Director, Chicago HQ, Golin; Pam Sturchio, Regional VP, Brand Partnerships, Billboard; Jess Vultaggio, Vice President, Creative, Capabilities & Innovation, Kraft Heinz; and Ethelbert Williams, Head of Marketing, Retail Media Search & DTC Performance, PepsiCo.

Entrants should review the official submission guidelines, including terms and conditions, before preparing their entries. The 2026 entry fee is $375, with subsequent submissions priced at $275.

Winning a Palmer Marketing Award offers more than recognition. It positions a campaign as a benchmark of excellence, showcases measurable impact, reinforces creative and strategic expertise, and elevates a brand's reputation as a leader in marketing innovation and results.

For complete submission guidelines, category details and awards information, visit the Palmer Marketing Awards section of the AMA Chicago website. AMA Chicago offers a variety of membership options for individuals and groups. For more information, visit AMA Chicago online.

The American Marketing Association Chicago is now accepting entries for the 2026 Palmer Marketing Awards. Entries will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10936/289503_4e41ddc8c4fb3943_002full.jpg

About American Marketing Association Chicago

AMA Chicago, the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network, provides ongoing development opportunities for Chicagoland marketers to expand knowledge, improve skills and grow careers through access to innovative marketing thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. Marketers from agencies, brands, small businesses, non-profit organizations and consultancies are invited to join AMA Chicago to connect with marketers from every industry and skill set.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289503

Source: American Marketing Association Chicago