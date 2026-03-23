Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - A newly released white paper from Bracewell LLP, "ESG for Directors: Understanding How California and EU Are Rewriting Corporate Reporting Requirements," provides C-suite executives and corporate boards with essential guidance on navigating the evolving landscape of environmental, social and governance (ESG) mandates.

The detailed report examines how new regulations in key US states and in the EU are changing and establishing strict reporting obligations for US and multi-national companies. The paper details immediate deadlines for California's climate disclosure laws and the broader implications of European sustainability directives for US companies.

The paper was authored by Shailesh "Shai" Sahay, a Bracewell partner and leader on sustainability and climate issues in the firm's environment, lands and resources practice in Washington, DC; Matthew McBrady, CFO of Gopuff and professor at University of Virginia; and Stephen Wald, associate at Bracewell.

With thousands of US companies subject to California's Climate Accountability Package, the white paper outlines the specific revenue thresholds and reporting timelines that C-suite executives and boards must monitor to mitigate financial penalties and reputational risk. The paper further elucidates the distinction between single and dual materiality in reporting frameworks, offering a pragmatic roadmap for compliance with California SB 253 and SB 261, as well as the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

The analysis specifically addresses the legal exposure board directors face under established standards such as the Caremark doctrine, which may impose personal liability for failures in oversight regarding mission-critical compliance risks.

"Corporate boards must anticipate and recognize that regulatory divergence between US federal and state laws does not absolve them of compliance duties," noted Sahay, lead author of the paper. "Integrating sustainability into strategy, risk and capital decisions is no longer optional when subject to these reporting obligations; it is a fundamental component of the governance required by these programs. Directors who treat ESG merely as a checklist item risk overlooking its potential as a driver of long-term value and exposing themselves to significant liability. This research serves as a necessary tool for directors to assess their current standing and prepare for the 2026 reporting requirements."

The paper can be downloaded here: https://www.bracewell.com/resources/esg-directors-compliance-obligations-2026

Shai Sahay is a Bracewell partner and a leader on energy transition, climate and environmental issues. He has served as in-house regulatory and policy counsel.

Matthew R. McBrady, Ph.D., is an independent investor, board member and senior advisor to public companies, venture-backed startups, hedge funds and non-profit impact investors. He is the CFO of Gopuff and a professor at the University of Virginia's Darden School.

Stephen Wald is an associate at Bracewell, advising clients on environmental regulatory, litigation and policy matters in energy and infrastructure.

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289333

Source: Bracewell