Ghana's Minister for Energy and Green Transition says the country will advertise competitive bidding processes to deploy 200 MW of battery storage across the country. Ghana's current installed battery capacity stands at 10 MWh.From ESS News Ghana is planning to procure 200 MW of battery storage projects via competitive bidding processes, the country's Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, has said. The country's state-owned news agency reports that Jinapor made the announcement while speaking in Parliament last week. The minister said 200 MW of battery energy storage will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...