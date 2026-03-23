Healix's medical, travel, and security response services are now accessible from AlertMedia's platform, giving organizations a single, clear path from threat detection to resolution.

AlertMediaa leading provider of risk intelligence and response solutions, today announced it has selected Healix as its global travel assistance partner. The partnership incorporates direct access to Healix's medical, travel, and security response services within the AlertMedia platform, creating a single path from alert to action when travelers need help. Through the partnership, AlertMedia customers can benefit from a fully connected travel risk and response solution that empowers organizations to identify, assess, and respond to threats impacting their global workforces faster and more effectively.

"Organizations are facing an increasingly complex risk landscape. Protecting a global workforce requires around-the-clock visibility as well as the ability to respond at a moment's notice to support those in need," said Christopher Kenessey, CEO at AlertMedia. "By combining our unified risk intelligence and response platform with Healix's deep operational response expertise, we're giving customers the confidence that when a crisis happens, they'll know exactly what to do and who's handling it."

Today's travel risk landscape is marked by increased geopolitical instability, health-related concerns, and disruptions that can escalate quickly. When travelers experience emergencies or are impacted by local threats, security and risk teams are often forced to navigate multiple providers to adequately assess the situation and deploy assistance where it's needed.

The AlertMedia-Healix partnership addresses this gap. AlertMedia gives organizations the ability to identify early threat warnings, gain real-time risk intelligence, and communicate directly with impacted individuals. Healix works as the embedded assistance partner, providing 24/7 coordinated medical and security responses when a threat becomes an incident.

By streamlining workflows, the partnership removes the delay between identifying a credible threat and getting help to the impacted traveler. Customers of this partnership will have one contract, one billing procedure, and one path to follow for incident resolution, all within AlertMedia's easy-to-use platform. This single pane of glass enables organizations to provide their traveling employees with immediate, coordinated assistance during time-sensitive events-such as medical emergencies, natural disasters, and security incidents-any time and everywhere they travel.

"Healix and AlertMedia are both deeply committed to supporting our customers' efforts to protect their people, no matter where they are, which made this a natural partnership," said James Henderson, CEO of Healix. "AlertMedia provides the platform for risk intelligence, communication, and coordination, while Healix delivers the on-the-ground medical and security response. Together, we give organizations one view of traveler risk, one clear path to help, and one accountable response when on-the-ground support is required."

Key benefits of the AlertMedia-Healix partnership include:

One Platform, One Path to Help : A single view of traveler risk and seamless escalation to expert assistance within AlertMedia's platform.

: A single view of traveler risk and seamless escalation to expert assistance within AlertMedia's platform. Coordinated, Human-Led Response : One-step access to Healix's 24/7 global operations center staffed by coordinators, clinical teams, and security specialists.

: One-step access to Healix's 24/7 global operations center staffed by coordinators, clinical teams, and security specialists. Customizable Support : Services that include advice, referrals, case management, evacuation, repatriation, and more.

: Services that include advice, referrals, case management, evacuation, repatriation, and more. Streamlined Procurement, Single Contract : Simplifying vendor management with one agreement, unified billing, and a faster path to deployment.

: Simplifying vendor management with one agreement, unified billing, and a faster path to deployment. Faster Time to Resolution: Eliminate vendor handoffs with a streamlined workflow, from risk detection to incident resolution.

Learn more about how the AlertMedia-Healix partnership can strengthen your travel risk management and response strategies: www.alertmedia.com/healix

About AlertMedia

AlertMedia's award-winning Risk Intelligence and Response platform helps organizations identify, assess, and respond to threats impacting their people, operations, and brand. By bringing together real-time threat intelligence, emergency communication, and response workflows into a single, unified system, AlertMedia enables teams to quickly understand what's happening, evaluate impacts, and coordinate their response with confidence. AlertMedia is trusted by thousands of organizations-from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises, including DHL, JetBlue, and Walmart-across more than 150 countries. Learn more at www.alertmedia.com.

About Healix

Healix International provides risk management and healthcare services to clients who want control over their health, travel and risk provision. Driven by the mission to safeguard people's health and wellbeing in every corner of the world, Healix works with governments, NGOs, international corporations, major insurers, and more. Our highly qualified team of global specialists provides a proactive, customised approach to mitigating risk, ensuring the safety of your people and resilience of your operations. For more information, visit www.healix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260323383951/en/

Contacts:

AlertMedia

Katie Goan, Director of Communications

Press@AlertMedia.com