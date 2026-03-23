Fanatec, a brand of CORSAIR(NASDAQ: CRSR) and global leader in sim racing hardware, has entered a new multi-year global licensing partnership with Formula 1, building on a relationship that began in 2018 and marking the next phase of collaboration with new, officially licensed products for motorsport enthusiasts around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260323475722/en/

Thi La, Chief Executive Officer at CORSAIR, said: "Sim racing has become a vital part of the wider motorsport culture, and Formula 1 has been instrumental in that progression. The Fanatec and F1 partnership means we can keep raising standards for competitive play and fan engagement, bringing officially licensed F1 products to more players and more events around the world."

As part of the agreement, Fanatec will design the next generation of F1 licensed sim racing hardware, including steering wheels, and limited-edition products, replicating the innovative designs and technology seen throughout Formula 1.

Fanatec continues as Official Sponsor of the F1 Sim Racing World Championship, providing hardware support to all the teams and drivers competing. The Championship will launch at DreamHack, Birmingham this coming weekend from 27-29 March 2026, before moving to Formula 1's state-of-the-art Media and Technology Centre at Biggin Hill, where drivers will compete across a 12-round calendar for the Drivers' and Teams' Championships and a share of the $750,000 prize pool, with every round broadcast live across Formula 1's digital platforms.

Pushing the boundaries of real-world motorsport and sim racing, licensed Fanatec hardware will be used across all official F1 Sim Racing live events. Fanatec simulators have always been a core attraction at the F1 Fan Zones, giving visitors an authentic on-site racing experience that reflects the performance and precision of modern Formula 1.

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer at Formula 1, said:

"Fanatec has played a pivotal role in elevating the competitive standard of our F1 Sim Racing ecosystem, and this extension marks an exciting step forward in our successful relationship. By bringing officially licensed hardware even closer to the technology used in Formula 1, we're giving our audience a more authentic and accessible way to experience the sport. With Fanatec supporting the F1 Sim Racing World Championship and powering fan experiences at all our Grands Prix, we're strengthening the connection between virtual and real-world racing and opening up even more opportunities for fans to engage with our sport."

Thi La, Chief Executive Officer at CORSAIR, said:

"Sim racing has become a vital part of the wider motorsport culture, and Formula 1 has been instrumental in that progression. The Fanatec and F1 partnership means we can keep raising standards for competitive play and fan engagement, bringing officially licensed F1 products to more players and more events around the world."

About Fanatec

Fanatec is a global leader in sim racing hardware, shaped by over 25 years of innovation and collaboration with automotive and motorsport brands. As of 2024, Fanatec is part of the CORSAIR family of brands. Fanatec develops high-performance sim racing products for PC and consoles, including steering wheels, direct drive bases, pedals, and cockpits. Fanatec products are designed in Germany, trusted by sim racing enthusiasts and motorsport professionals worldwide.

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting, and esports coaching services, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

Copyright ©2025 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR and the sails logo are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other companies and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

About Formula 1

Formula 1 racing began in 1950 and is the world's most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world's most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1 and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship. Formula 1 is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLVYK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

Media assets

pass: Gf88EHFBn7RQ

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260323475722/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

David Pasquale

ir@corsair.com

914-337-8801

Media Contact:

media@corsair.com

510-657-8747