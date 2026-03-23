Second manufacturer to join innovative direct-to-consumer fulfillment program

GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc. ("GrabAGun" or the "Company") (NYSE: PEW), an online retailer of firearms, ammunition and related accessories, today announced a strategic collaboration with Derya Arms, marking the second firearms manufacturer to adopt the Company's PEW Logistics platform since its launch in January 2026. This collaboration demonstrates growing industry momentum for GrabAGun's turnkey direct-to-consumer ("DTC") solution.

"The addition of Derya Arms to our PEW Logistics platform further validates the value proposition we're delivering to manufacturers," said Marc Nemati, CEO of GrabAGun. "This collaboration demonstrates that leading brands recognize the operational advantages of outsourcing their DTC infrastructure to a proven, compliant solution. Derya Arms has built a strong reputation as a global leader in innovation, with products trusted by professionals in over 50 countries and manufacturing operations in both the US and Turkey. By engaging with us, they can focus their resources on what they do best designing and manufacturing precision firearms while we handle the complexities of eCommerce fulfillment, compliance automation, and logistics. This is exactly the kind of strategic relationship PEW Logistics was designed to enable, allowing manufacturers to scale their direct sales channels efficiently without the burden of building internal technical infrastructure or navigating the intricate regulatory landscape on their own."

"Although we just started our U.S. manufacturing operations in Jacksonville, Florida in January 2025, Derya Arms has produced over 200,000 firearms in Türkiye and Jacksonville, with over 50% of those being sold in the United States," said Dustin Jones, a Derya Arms Representative. "As a new-age manufacturing company, our motto 'Actions speak louder' truly defines who we are. Our main goal has always been, and always will be, to manufacture quality firearms at a reasonable price. PEW Logistics' platform now gives us the opportunity to concentrate on making firearms and the ability to reach every customer across the United States quickly and directly with our full product line, solving one of our biggest challenges to date."

Addressing Core Industry Challenges: Solving the "Friction Gap"

Manufacturers in the firearms and regulated goods sectors historically face prohibitive barriers when attempting to capture direct-to-consumer margins. These obstacles-including automated compliance, age verification, fraud mitigation and complex FFL processing-often result in "referral leakage," where manufacturer websites redirect potential buyers to fragmented third-party marketplaces with inaccurate inventory and competing brands.

PEW Logistics' solution solves this by providing a high return-on-investment, fully compliant operational backbone. PEW Logistics' platform eliminates the capital expenditure typically required for internal engineering and fulfillment staffing, allowing manufacturers to launch a frictionless, single-cart experience that converts high-intent traffic into high-margin revenue.

PEW Logistics A Complete Platform Built for Growth

PEW Logistics delivers a unified suite of software and services designed to help both established manufacturers and emerging brands grow faster, operate leaner, and stay closer to their customers.

Brand-Owned Direct-to Consumer Storefronts Manufacturer branded storefronts that eliminate the "where to buy" loop and keep customers fully on brand from the first click to final checkout, creating a true single cart experience.

Manufacturer branded storefronts that eliminate the "where to buy" loop and keep customers fully on brand from the first click to final checkout, creating a true single cart experience. Compliance and Order Automation Built-in, ATF compliant FFL workflows and audit trails remove the consumer-related regulatory burden from manufacturers, ensuring every order is processed accurately, securely, and in full compliance with federal guidelines.

Built-in, ATF compliant FFL workflows and audit trails remove the consumer-related regulatory burden from manufacturers, ensuring every order is processed accurately, securely, and in full compliance with federal guidelines. Fulfillment and Customer Experience From warehousing; pick, pack, and ship; returns; and customer support, the PEW Logistics solution manages the entire customer journey. Each brand maintains its identity while delivering a fast, reliable buying experience that builds loyalty long after the sale.

From warehousing; pick, pack, and ship; returns; and customer support, the PEW Logistics solution manages the entire customer journey. Each brand maintains its identity while delivering a fast, reliable buying experience that builds loyalty long after the sale. First Party Data and Market Intelligence Manufacturers gain direct access to real time consumer behavior and demographic insights. These insights power smarter research and development, helping brands align product design and inventory with actual market demand.

Manufacturers gain direct access to real time consumer behavior and demographic insights. These insights power smarter research and development, helping brands align product design and inventory with actual market demand. Marketing and Channel Growth Available on demand marketing services, including performance media management, SEO, creative content, and email automation, help manufacturers accelerate growth based on their size and internal capabilities.

Available on demand marketing services, including performance media management, SEO, creative content, and email automation, help manufacturers accelerate growth based on their size and internal capabilities. Inventory Financing and Capital Solutions Strategic working capital programs optimize cash cycles, and protect margins from supply chain volatility. Through PEW Logistics, manufacturers leverage GrabAGun's balance sheet, access to capital, and established financial infrastructure to scale efficiently without tying up their own working capital.

The launch of PEW Logistics marks the next evolution of GrabAGun's fifteen-year journey transforming proven fulfillment operations into a scalable suite of software and services that powers the future of the firearms industry. By combining logistics, data, and compliance into a unified ecosystem, PEW Logistics not only redefines how America's firearm brands grow, it expands GrabAGun's market presence and recurring revenue potential as the technology backbone of a modernized supply chain.

About GrabAGun

We are defenders. We are sportsmen. We are outdoorsmen. We believe that it is our American duty to help everyone, from first-time buyers to long-time enthusiasts, understand and legally secure their firearms and accessories. That's why our arsenal is fully packed, consistently refreshed, and always loaded with high-quality affordable firearms and accessories. Industry-leading brands that GrabAGun works with include Smith Wesson Brands; Sturm, Ruger Co.; SIG Sauer; Glock; Springfield Armory; and Hornady Manufacturing, among others.

GrabAGun is a fast growing, digitally native eCommerce retailer of firearms and ammunition, related accessories and other outdoor enthusiast products. Building on its proprietary software expertise, GrabAGun's eCommerce site has become one of the leading firearm retail websites. In addition to its eCommerce excellence, GrabAGun has developed industry-leading solutions that revolutionize supply chain management, combining dynamic inventory and order management with AI-powered pricing and demand forecasting. These advancements enable seamless logistics, efficient regulatory compliance and a streamlined experience for customers.

About Derya Arms

Derya Arms is a new-age manufacturing company with globally over 500,000 square feet of state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Türkiye and Jacksonville, Florida. Our factory in Türkiye has been producing high-quality firearms since 1998. In January 2025, Derya established U.S. manufacturing operations and a factory in Jacksonville, Florida. Guided by the motto "Actions speak louder," Derya is committed to delivering reliable, innovative firearms at reasonable prices through modern manufacturing and technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"), Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), that involve risks and uncertainties. Any statements other than historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and expectations based on current estimates and projections. While we believe these expectations, and the estimates and projections on which they are based, are reasonable and were made in good faith, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by words such as "future," "anticipates," "forecasts," "estimates," "budgets," "projects," "strategy," "guidance," "outlook," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "potential," "seek," "continue," "target," "goal," "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "may," and similar terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the Company's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 12, 2026, and other documents filed or to be filed by GrabAGun from time to time with the SEC. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. Recipients are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date of this new release, or if earlier, as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to correct, update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required under federal securities laws.

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