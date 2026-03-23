NetWitness Security LLC: NetWitness Extends Threat Detection Across Converged IT and OT Environments

As industrial infrastructures become more connected to enterprise networks, operational systems are exposed to many of the same cyber threats targeting traditional IT environments. This convergence creates new security challenges for organizations that must monitor activity across both enterprise and operational networks while maintaining the reliability of critical systems.

The integration allows industrial protocol telemetry captured by the DeepInspect technology to be ingested directly into the NetWitness platform. NetWitness processes this data through its log and packet analytics capabilities, enabling security teams to correlate OT activity alongside traditional IT telemetry within a unified detection and investigation environment.

By extending its visibility into OT environments, NetWitness enables security teams to detect anomalies, investigate suspicious behavior, and conduct forensic analysis using both metadata and raw network traffic. This unified approach helps organizations identify threats that move between enterprise and operational systems an increasingly common attack path in modern infrastructure.

"Organizations can no longer treat IT and operational technology as separate security domains," said John Pirc (JP), Chief Product and Technology Officer at NetWitness. "By extending NetWitness visibility into industrial environments, security teams gain the context they need to detect and respond to threats that span enterprise and operational networks."

The integrated architecture also simplifies security operations center (SOC) workflows by consolidating alerts, telemetry, and investigation data into a single platform. This reduces operational complexity and enables analysts to respond more quickly to incidents affecting critical infrastructure.

"Unified visibility is essential for defending modern industrial environments," added Pirc. "This integration strengthens our ability to deliver deep network visibility and advanced threat detection across the full attack surface."

"We are proud to launch our innovative solution to a global stage with NetWitness." said Marco Lombardi, CEO of DeepInspect. "The integrated solution meets the growing need for unified IT and OT security and has already proven its value in real-world deployments, meeting critical market demands and securing key industrial infrastructures, including a major railway operator."

The combined capabilities map directly to the Identify, Detect, Protect, Respond, and Recover stages of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, proving this is not theoretical compliance, but operationally enforceable practice.

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About NetWitness

NetWitness is a leader in threat detection, investigation, and response, helping organizations defend against today's most advanced cyber threats. The NetWitness platform delivers comprehensive visibility across networks, endpoints, logs, and cloud environments, enabling security teams to detect sophisticated attacks, investigate incidents with precision, and respond quickly to protect critical systems and data. Trusted by enterprises and government organizations worldwide, NetWitness empowers security operations teams with the context and analytics needed to secure modern, complex environments. www.netwitness.com

About DeepInspect

DeepInspect is a cybersecurity innovator, simplifying complex OT security challenges with a unified approach combining methodology, hardware, and software. Leveraging military-grade insights and deep OT expertise, the platform strengthens protection for critical industrial infrastructures while streamlining, Monitoring, Threat Detection and Asset Discovery. Its asset identification capabilities swiftly uncover threats, suspicious activities, and anomalous behaviors, and it integrates seamlessly with SOC/SIEM and risk analysis tools. Designed for versatility, DeepInspect operates effectively in air-gapped environments, ensuring maximum security and reliability without compromising performance. www.deepinspect.it

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