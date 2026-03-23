Frost & Sullivan Warns Invasive AI Agents Could Undermine Mobile Ecosystem Trust and Global Competitiveness

New white paper calls for dual-authorization governance framework as AI agents reshape mobile value chains

SHENZHEN, China, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Frost & Sullivan's new analysis, White Paper on the Governance of Invasive Agents 2026, the rapid evolution of AI agent technology from proof-of-concept to large-scale deployment is beginning to disrupt the foundational trust mechanisms of the mobile internet ecosystem.

System-Level Agents Reshape Control and Value Distribution

As AI agents increasingly become the primary interface for user interaction, traditional mobile applications risk being relegated to execution layers rather than points of engagement. Activities such as search, comparison, and transaction initiation are progressively shifting upstream to the agent layer - reducing direct user interaction with applications and weakening established monetization models.

Frost & Sullivan analysis suggests that if invasive agents reach a 25% user penetration rate, the commercial value of utility applications could decline by up to 39%, while content and social platforms may see reductions of approximately 19.5%, and transactional applications around 15.4%.

Rising Governance, Cost, and Security Pressures

Rather than creating significant new market value, invasive agents are expected to drive a redistribution of existing traffic and revenues - intensifying competition within the ecosystem. Application developers may be forced to respond with increased investment in security, interface adjustments, and anti-automation measures.

At the same time, the concentration of high-level system permissions within a single agent environment amplifies systemic risk. Potential vulnerabilities - including prompt injection attacks and unintended automated actions - could result in privacy breaches, financial loss, and broader ecosystem instability.

Frost & Sullivan estimates that at a 25% penetration level, mobile application development costs could increase by approximately 16%, while overall ecosystem governance costs may rise by more than 34%.

Call for a Trusted Governance Framework

To ensure sustainable growth, Frost & Sullivan emphasizes the need for a governance model built on dual authorization and full-chain auditability. Under this framework, AI agents must obtain not only user consent for system-level permissions but also explicit authorization from application providers for executing underlying business actions.

AI agents represent a significant step forward in digital interaction models, but their long-term success depends on trust, transparency, and accountability. A governance framework grounded in dual authorization and auditability will be critical to balancing innovation with ecosystem stability and user protection.

Trust as a Prerequisite for Global AI Competitiveness

Frost & Sullivan notes that global competition in AI is no longer defined solely by technological capability or deployment speed. Governance capacity, trust infrastructure, and alignment with international standards are emerging as critical differentiators.

For China's AI industry, the report highlights that pursuing rapid expansion at the expense of trust could limit international collaboration opportunities and undermine long-term global credibility. Conversely, a governance approach rooted in security, interoperability, and accountability will be essential to sustaining global competitiveness.

To access the full White Paper on the Governance of Invasive Agents 2026 and explore how organizations can navigate the evolving AI agent landscape, click here.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Pipeline Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO's Growth Team with transformational strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. For over 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has partnered with investors, corporate leaders, and governments to identify, prioritize, and execute transformational growth strategies.

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Contact:

Rachel Zhang

Frost & Sullivan China

E: rachel.zhang@frostchina.com

T: +86 021-3209-6800

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