Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das "Next Butte?"-Setup in Montana - und es ist noch immer eine $15M-Story
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.03.2026 14:06 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit Elevates USDC Trading With Competitive Fee Framework and Liquidity Enhancements

Effective March 23, 2026, the enhancement applies to USDC-denominated spot and futures pairs on Bybit . Pro user fee structures and non-USDC pairs remain unchanged.

Trading With USDC: What's Changing on Bybit

Eligible Bybit VIP users engaging in manual trading receive up to 50% taker fee reduction on USDC-denominated spot and futures pairs:

  • Spot Fee Adjustment: Taker fee across all VIP tiers will be slashed by half, with rates for Supreme VIPs at as low as 0.0225%.
  • Futures Fee Adjustment: Bybit VIPs pay half for eligible Futures trading pairs, with Supreme VIP rates at 0.015%.

In addition to the new VIP benefits, trading with USDC on Bybit is intuitive, rewarding, and transparent. Under a unified grouping framework on Bybit, all USDC perpetual and futures contracts on Bybit operate within a dedicated USDC Group, enabling streamlined risk management and coordinated development across the full suite of USDC trading pairs.

To provide better visibility into USDC markets liquidity on Bybit, the exchange has also adjusted the weighting factor for the USDC group from 5x to 8x for Market Maker performance assessment.

Leading stablecoins such as USDC have become essential infrastructure in digital finance, and Bybit's fee reductions and liquidity improvements reflect this shift.

Terms and conditions apply. Eligibility varies by region and transaction type. For details of participation requirements and implementation timetables, users may visit: Fee discounts for retail clients on USDC trading pairs and USDC group weighting enhancements

Users may review their current Market Maker level, Pro fee structure, and performance metrics on the Bybit official website.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk / IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2939896/f8a62ae5_a6fe_45b2_bc23_ac5e2abe17d0.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932256/Bybit_TNFP_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-elevates-usdc-trading-with-competitive-fee-framework-and-liquidity-enhancements-302722004.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.