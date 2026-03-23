Abacus Unveils Unified Brand Following 2025 Merger with Medicus IT

"From day one, this merger has been a true partnership between two of the most formidable IT and cybersecurity service providers in the industry," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer. "With Abacus' well-established presence in global financial services and advanced cybersecurity offerings and Medicus' deep healthcare roots and operational excellence, we had the opportunity to evolve the Abacus name into something broader, yet still hyper-industry focused, and even more powerful. The Abacus of today reflects the very best of our collective expertise with a zealous dedication to client service, a unified operational footprint, and an unwavering commitment to innovatively staying ahead of the curve in an everchanging, AI-enabled technology landscape."

Deep Expertise, Elevated Protection

Abacus continues and deepens its focus on financial services and healthcare, two demanding industries where clients depend on a partner who truly understands their unique needs.

"We know our clients' businesses inside and out - their clients, investors, physicians and patients, systems, risks, and challenges they navigate every day," said Jonathan Bohrer, President. "By operating under one unified brand, we've strengthened our ability to deliver compliance, protection and responsiveness, in the white-glove manner they expect from us."

A Modern Identity for a Unified Future

The refreshed brand reflects Abacus' integrated culture, increased scale, operational excellence, and people-focused mindset.

"This brand brings our culture and our people into sharp focus," said Elizabeth Kubycheck, Chief People and Administrative Officer. "It captures what our clients count on; a partner who understands their world, shows up with responsive, reliable service, protects what matters most, and leads them into the future. It also signals new opportunities for our people, as we create a place where they can grow, lead, and make a meaningful impact. The way our teams show up every day, helping our clients stay Always Ahead, is reflected clearly in our new brand."

Through a shared mission, Abacus partners as an extension of clients' teams, delivering a full lifecycle solution spanning managed IT and cybersecurity and incident response that combines industry expertise, proactive service, thoughtful innovation, and exceptional experiences.

About Abacus

Abacus is a global managed IT and cybersecurity service provider built for highly regulated industries. Through deep compliance expertise, AI orchestration, and future-ready innovation, all grounded in a steadfast commitment to client service, Abacus empowers financial services and healthcare organizations to operate securely, efficiently, and at scale.

With capabilities spanning IT operations, multi-cloud management, incident response, and beyond, Abacus is Always Ahead. Turning disruption into direction, they advance and safeguard the critical technologies that power lives and livelihoods. The firm serves clients across regulated markets worldwide, with a global headquarters in New York City and EMEA headquarters in London. For more information, visit abacustechnology.com.

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