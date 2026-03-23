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WKN: A0YH66 | ISIN: US04649U1025 | Ticker-Symbol: VTE1
Stuttgart
23.03.26 | 12:31
7,250 Euro
+2,11 % +0,150
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASURE SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASURE SOFTWARE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2007,55014:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2026 14:18 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Asure Software, Inc.: Asure Software Accelerates Partnership with Juiced Fuel

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management ("HCM") software solutions, is proud to accelerate its partnership with Juiced Fuel.

This deepened collaboration highlights the growing impact of Asure's workforce management solution to help modern businesses scale efficiently while navigating complex regulatory environments.

"As our business has grown, having a trusted partner like Asure has been critical," said Korey McDavid, Founder and President at Juiced Fuel. "I selected Asure for our HR and payroll services because of their exceptional customer service and proactive compliance support. Operating in a highly regulated environment, staying compliant with federal, state, and employment regulations is essential to protecting our business and supporting our team."

"Asure provides responsive, knowledgeable support that feels like an extension of our internal team. Their payroll accuracy, tax management, and regulatory guidance give me confidence that our employees are paid correctly and on time. When questions arise, we receive timely, clear guidance that allows us to make informed decisions quickly. This partnership allows Juiced Fuel to focus on scaling operations and serving customers."

"Asure's expanding partnership with Juiced Fuel underscores our commitment to helping high-growth organizations build scalable, compliant people operations," said Steven Cohen, Senior Vice President of Sales at Asure. "Our role goes beyond technology, as we serve as a strategic partner to enable operational efficiency, reduce risk, and support long-term growth. The evolution of our relationship is a powerful reflection of the outcomes we're delivering."

About Asure Software, Inc.

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com.

About Juiced Fuel

Juiced Fuel is revolutionizing the way you refuel by providing a safer, smarter, and more convenient alternative to the traditional gas station. With just a tap on an app, Juiced Fuel brings high-quality fuel straight to cars, boats, and fleets. No more waiting, wasted trips, or hassle. To learn more about Juiced Fuel or find your nearest truck, visit www.juicedfuel.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Patrick McKillop
Vice President, Investor Relations
Asure Software
Phone: 617-335-5058
Patrick.McKillop@asuresoftware.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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