China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Share Re-classification

TAIZHOU, China, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China SXT Pharmaceutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SXTC) (the "Company" or "SXTC"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sales of Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces ("TCMPs"), including Advanced TCMPs (Directly-Oral TCMP and After-Soaking-Oral TCMP), fine TCMPs, regular TCMPs, and TCM Homologous Supplements ("TCMHS"), today announced that upon the market opening on March 24, 2026, the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares will be traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "SXTC".

On July 28, 2025, the Company held a special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, shareholders approved a change to the Company's authorized share capital to establish a dual class share structure by (i) creating a new class of shares consisting of unlimited Class B Ordinary Shares, which entitle the holder to fifty (50) votes per Class B Ordinary Share on any resolution of shareholders, and (ii) designating the Company's existing Ordinary Shares as Class A Ordinary Shares, each with no par value (the "Share Re-classification"). The Share Re-classification became effective upon filing of the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association with the Companies Registry of the British Virgin Islands by the Company. The Company is authorized to issue an unlimited number of shares, divided into two Classes consisting of Class A Ordinary Shares with no par value and Class B Ordinary Shares with no par value.

Upon the effectuation of the Share Re-classification, shareholders holding shares through a bank, broker or other nominee will have their shares automatically adjusted to reflect the Share Re-classification. Beneficial holders may contact their bank, broker or nominee for more information. Please direct any questions to your broker or the Company's transfer agent, Transhare Corporation, by calling +1 303-662-1122.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Taizhou City, Jiangsu Province, China, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focusing on the research, development, manufacture, marketing and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces, which is a type of Traditional Chinese Medicine that has been processed to be ready for use. For more information, please visit www.sxtchina.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties. The reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission discuss these and other important factors and risks that may affect the Company's business, results of operations and financial conditions. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Feng Zhou, Chief Executive Officer

Email: fzhou@sxtchina.com