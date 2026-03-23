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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2026 14:22 Uhr
119 Leser
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ICON Yachts and Yacht Club de Monaco Announce Strategic Partnership

MONACO, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICON Yachts and the Yacht Club de Monaco have announced a strategic partnership that brings together one of the leading shipyards in the explorer yacht segment with one of the most influential institutions in international yachting.

Through this collaboration, ICON Yachts joins the Yacht Club de Monaco as a Nautical Partner (Partenaire Nautique), reinforcing a shared commitment to innovation, exploration and responsible yachting. The partnership reflects a common vision for the future of the industry and supports the Yacht Club de Monaco's ambition to position the Principality as the Monaco Capital of Advanced Yachting.

Recognized for its expertise in the construction, conversion and refit of explorer yachts, ICON Yachts has established itself as a key player in a new generation of vessels designed to travel further, operate in remote environments and support activities ranging from exploration and scientific research to expedition cruising.

The first milestone of this partnership will take place on 24 March with the Captains' Forum, hosted by the Yacht Club de Monaco in collaboration with ICON Yachts. Bringing together captains and leading voices from across the industry, the forum will highlight the essential role captains play in shaping the future of yachting.

This initiative also reflects the shared commitment of the Yacht Club de Monaco and ICON Yachts through the Captains' Club, a platform that brings together expertise and fosters dialogue on key industry challenges. As central figures between owners, shipyards and crews, captains are key drivers of operational excellence, innovation and more responsible yachting.

The event will take place during the Days of Exploration, a four day program welcoming members of The Explorers Club to the Yacht Club de Monaco. Discussions will explore the growing connection between exploration, scientific research and the maritime world.

During the forum, Micca Ferrero, Owner of ICON Yachts, will share a few words about the partnership and introduce an exciting project to be revealed soon.

Founded in 2005, ICON Yachts is internationally recognized for its work in the building, conversion and refit of explorer yachts, combining advanced engineering with a strong focus on innovation and responsible yachting.

The Yacht Club de Monaco brings together more than 2,500 members and plays a central role in the global superyacht community through its dynamic program of sporting, cultural and industry events.

Together, ICON Yachts and the Yacht Club de Monaco aim to foster dialogue across the yachting community and contribute to shaping the future of modern exploration and maritime innovation.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38e5bbde-14a1-4c1c-8b8c-448997b6c7a1


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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