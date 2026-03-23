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WKN: A2PG4Z | ISIN: IL0011570806 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
23.03.2026 14:24 Uhr
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Splitit USA, Inc.: Splitit Launches Splitit Go, Extending Card-Linked Installments to Field Sales

Installments have become common in e-commerce, but most high-value purchases in the U.S. services economy still happen face-to-face. Contractors, medical providers, automotive service centers, and specialty retailers often discuss large purchases directly with customers, where affordability concerns can delay or prevent a sale. Splitit Go allows merchants to introduce installment options instantly when a purchase decision is made.

Unlike traditional buy now, pay later models that require new credit applications, underwriting, or redirecting customers to third-party platforms, Splitit Go allows customers to use available credit on their existing credit cards. There is no new loan, no additional credit check, and no disruption to the merchant's existing payment stack.

The opportunity spans more than $4.6 trillion in annual U.S. services spending, including home services, medical and dental practices, automotive repair, specialty retail, and professional services. These industries frequently close sales through in-person conversations rather than digital checkout flows, creating a significant gap between where installment payments are offered and where many purchase decisions are made.

Using Splitit Go, merchants can generate installment offers in seconds from a smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Customers receive the plan via QR code, text, or email, review the terms on their own device, and complete the purchase using available credit on their favorite card while continuing to earn rewards and maintain their relationship with their trusted bank.

In addition to the mobile application, Splitit Go functions as a headless installment infrastructure layer. Through a single API integration, merchants can embed card-linked installment functionality directly into paypages, CRMs, field service platforms, project management systems, or existing payment platforms without rebuilding their payment workflows.

"Commerce does not only happen online. It occurs in kitchens, consultation rooms, showrooms, and service counters," said Collin Flotta, Head of Product at Splitit. "Splitit Go allows merchants to offer flexible payments immediately, wherever the sales conversation turns into a decision."

Splitit Go is now available on the Apple App Store, Google Play, and via web access. Merchants can learn more at https://www.splitit.com/business/products/omnichannel-installments.

About Splitit
Splitit is the only global installment payments platform that lets shoppers use the credit they already have. By turning card-linked purchases into flexible installments, Splitit gives consumers a simple, transparent way to pay over time, while merchants get paid upfront. Merchants boost conversion and order value, while issuers drive card engagement and strengthen cardholder loyalty-all without third-party brand redirects or added risk. Trusted by leading brands across luxury retail, digital marketplaces, and technology, Splitit is used in more than 100 countries and powers embedded installments inside Samsung Wallet for seamless in-store payments worldwide. Learn more at Splitit.com.

Media Contacts:
The Harris Agency
David Resnic or Chrissy Carney
splitit@theharris.agency

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1550084/Splitit_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/splitit-launches-splitit-go-extending-card-linked-installments-to-field-sales-302720129.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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