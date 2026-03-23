Ai4 2026 Agenda Now Live, Featuring the World's Most Influential Leaders in Applied Artificial Intelligence

Historic Keynote with Geoffrey Hinton, Fei-Fei Li, and Andrew Ng Headlines Comprehensive Program Focused on Real-World AI Deployment, Governance, and Innovation

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / The conference agenda for Ai4 2026 , America's largest AI conference focused on the real-world applications of artificial intelligence, is now live. Taking place August 4-6, 2026, at The Venetian Las Vegas, the three-day program will convene the global leaders shaping how AI is built, deployed, and governed across industries.

The newly released agenda features hundreds of sessions - including executive panels, fireside chats, enterprise case studies, and technical deep dives - designed to help organizations move beyond experimentation and successfully scale AI in production. Attendees will gain direct insights from the executives, researchers, and policymakers actively implementing AI inside the world's most influential companies and institutions.

At the center of the program is a landmark keynote conversation bringing together three of the most transformative figures in artificial intelligence - Geoffrey Hinton, Fei-Fei Li, and Andrew Ng - appearing together on the main stage on Wednesday, August 5. This rare joint appearance will explore the evolution of AI, its current inflection point, and the path forward for responsible, human-centered innovation.

Also newly announced for Thursday, August 6, is a headline keynote featuring Waymo co-CEO Dmitri Dolgov and founder Sebastian Thrun, offering a rare, dual-perspective look at one of the most ambitious and successful AI moonshots of the modern era. In this special session, Dolgov and Thrun - two of the original architects behind Waymo - will reflect on the journey from early experimentation to global deployment. Their conversation will explore the strategic decisions, technical breakthroughs, and sustained commitment required to transform autonomous driving from a research initiative into the world's leading autonomous mobility service.

While Thrun has since moved on to new frontiers, Dolgov has remained at the helm for more than 15 years, guiding Waymo's continued expansion and operational scale. Together, they will provide attendees with a unique perspective on both the foundational innovations that made autonomy possible and the real-world challenges of deploying AI at scale.

Beyond these headline sessions, Ai4 2026 features a powerhouse lineup of speakers from leading global organizations across healthcare, finance, manufacturing, media, and government. Confirmed participants include executives and innovators from the American Medical Association, Ford Motor Company, Mayo Clinic, NBCUniversal, U.S. Bank, Airbus, AstraZeneca, and the United States Air Force, among many others.

The agenda is organized around practical, application-driven tracks that reflect the most pressing priorities for enterprise AI leaders today, including:

Enterprise AI strategy and leadership

Scaling AI across large organizations

Data infrastructure, MLOps, and model deployment

Governance, privacy, and responsible AI

Generative AI and foundation models

Emerging technologies and cutting-edge research

With more than 1,000 speakers expected, Ai4 2026 offers unparalleled access to the people building, operationalizing, and regulating AI at scale.

"Ai4 is where theory meets practice," said Michael Weiss, Co-founder of Ai4. "Our speakers aren't just talking about the future of AI, they're actively building it inside the world's most influential organizations. This year's agenda reflects the real challenges enterprises face, and the practical solutions leaders are deploying to drive meaningful impact."

"Getting Geoffrey Hinton, Fei-Fei Li, and Andrew Ng on the same stage is a once-in-a-generation moment," said Marcus Jecklin, Co-founder of Ai4. "These three have shaped the entire trajectory of artificial intelligence, and having them together at Ai4 speaks to the caliber of conversation our community demands."

Now in its largest edition to date, Ai4 2026 is expected to welcome more than 12,000 attendees and 400+ exhibitors, spanning nearly one million square feet of programming, demonstrations, and networking at The Venetian Las Vegas.

The complete conference agenda is now available online, allowing attendees to explore sessions, speakers, and topic tracks in advance of the event.

Registration for Ai4 2026 is currently open. For full agenda details and to register, visit this page .

Founded in 2018, Ai4 has become the premier destination for leaders seeking to understand and apply artificial intelligence responsibly and effectively. By convening the brightest minds in AI research, strategy, and implementation, Ai4 continues to advance innovation while helping organizations confidently navigate the AI-powered future.

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For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-502-4895

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Ai4 2026

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ai4-2026-agenda-now-live-featuring-the-worlds-most-influential-le-1149272