AU10TIX Achieves UK DIATF Certification, Enabling Regulated Digital Identity Use Cases

DIATF certification is required to participate in regulated UK identity schemes. Without it, organizations face increased legal risk, additional audit requirements, or restricted access to key use cases. As digital onboarding accelerates, UK employers, landlords, and platforms are under growing pressure to deliver fast, compliant identity checks while maintaining audit readiness.

By aligning with DIATF, AU10TIX enables organizations to streamline identity verification, reduce compliance risk, and deliver consistent, audit-ready outcomes at scale. Certification also simplifies procurement for regulated and compliance-sensitive customers, who increasingly prefer certified providers to accelerate approvals and reduce due diligence.

The certification follows a rigorous independent audit validating AU10TIX's governance, security controls, and audit-grade verification capabilities. It supports expansion across compliance-driven sectors including high-volume employers, HR and staffing platforms, and property technology providers that require a reusable, defensible verification layer embedded into onboarding workflows.

This milestone strengthens AU10TIX's position as a government-aligned identity provider in the UK and builds on its broader portfolio of global security and compliance certifications. A full list of accreditations is available in the AU10TIX Trust Center.

About AU10TIX

Founded in 2002, AU10TIX is a global leader in identity management and fraud intelligence, dedicated to enhancing trust, safety, and compliance for businesses worldwide. Founded in the Netherlands, with offices in London, New York, Singapore, and R&D centers in Israel and Eastern Europe, AU10TIX safeguards the world's most trusted brands through world-class automation, sophisticated fraud prevention, and advanced identity verification solutions. AU10TIX's future-proof product portfolio enables seamless customer onboarding and verification in seconds, while proactively adapting to emerging threats and regulatory demands. AU10TIX offers the industry's only 100% automated global identity management system and can detect organized mass fraud attacks by analyzing traffic patterns and cross-referencing data across a consortium of over 60 leading companies. With deep roots in airport security, AU10TIX has authenticated billions of identities and prevented over $24 billion in identity fraud. Connect with AU10TIX on LinkedIn. For more information, visit AU10TIX.com.

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