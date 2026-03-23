Airalo Simplifies Corporate Travel with Industry First "Self-Purchase" Feature

The new Airalo for Business feature reduces travel connectivity friction for both business travelers and enterprises.

SINGAPORE, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airalo, the world's leading eSIM platform, today introduced an industry first, launching the ability for employees to use corporate or personal cards directly within the Airalo for Business solution, by simply switching to business mode. This new decentralized billing feature complements the platform's other centralized billing option to ensure it meets the needs of all enterprises, regardless of their internal expense policies.

Thanks to the new product capabilities, business travelers can now purchase eSIMs for business trips directly within the Airalo app using a credit or debit card, which automatically syncs with the Airalo Partner Platform. This new decentralized feature ensures Airalo for Business integrates seamlessly within a company's internal expense and billing policies.

"Airalo for Business was engineered to make sure teams remain productive and connected without interruption; it is only logical that the payment and billing experiences should be as seamless as the connectivity itself," said Stephanie Kazalac, Product Director for Partner Experience at Airalo. "This update reflects our commitment to building an ecosystem that empowers both enterprises and their employees with a flexible solution. The result is a product that offers organizations full visibility over costs, while simultaneously giving employees independence to connect instantly as soon as they arrive abroad."

Empowering Employees, while Simplifying Administration

With the introduction of Business Mode, employees can now complete purchases using either corporate or personal cards directly within the Airalo app. Employees who have been registered to their company's business account can toggle to 'Pay with business account,' during the eSIM purchase process, to directly sync the transaction with the Airalo Partner Platform.

This significantly improves the user experience for business travelers, who no longer need to wait for an admin to assign an eSIM.

For the enterprise, the model offers a "hands-off" approach to management without sacrificing financial discipline:

Automated Savings: Corporate rates and discounts are applied automatically to every employee purchase.

Corporate rates and discounts are applied automatically to every employee purchase. Real-Time Visibility: Admins gain full transparency into data usage and purchase history without the burden of managing individual payment plans.

Admins gain full transparency into data usage and purchase history without the burden of managing individual payment plans. No Overhead: The platform has no subscription fees, minimum monthly spend requirements, or hidden costs.

The platform has no subscription fees, minimum monthly spend requirements, or hidden costs. Billing Flexibility: Choose between employee-led reimbursement or centralized company billing to align seamlessly with internal expense policies.

"We understand that every enterprise manages costs differently, so it was vital that our product reflects that diversity of operations. With this new feature, we now offer flexible payment and billing options that allow businesses to scale global connectivity in alignment with their internal policies," continued Stephanie Kazalac.

About Airalo for Business

Airalo for Business is the enterprise connectivity solution from Airalo, the world's first and largest eSIM platform. Built for global teams, it enables companies to manage international connectivity through a centralized platform, with access to affordable, flexible eSIM plans across more than 200 countries and regions. With streamlined provisioning, real-time usage tracking, and simplified billing, Airalo for Business helps organizations stay connected worldwide while reducing roaming costs and operational complexity.

Security and Scale Trusted by over 55,000 employees worldwide, Airalo for Business is built on enterprise-grade security, featuring SOC 2 Type II compliance and SSO integrations. This ensures that as companies scale, their global connectivity remains secure, manageable, and cost-effective.

For more information on Airalo for Business and the new Self-Purchase features, visit www.partners.airalo.com

Contact: Elyce Behrsin, Principal PR Manager at Airalo, for inquiries, please email press@airalo.com

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