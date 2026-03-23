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ACCESS Newswire
23.03.2026 15:02 Uhr
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LINGA Introduces LINGA Mobile, Expanding Flexible POS Options for Modern Restaurant Service

A mobile-first POS designed to support faster service, adaptable deployments, and real-world operations

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / LINGA, a cloud-based point of sale technology provider, today announced the launch of LINGA Mobile, a complete POS solution in a handheld form factor built to support how restaurants actually operate day to day.

As service models continue to evolve, many restaurants are rethinking how fixed POS stations fit into busy dining rooms and counter-service environments. LINGA Mobile addresses this shift by bringing full POS functionality directly to the floor, allowing teams to take orders and accept payments wherever service happens.

LINGA Mobile delivers the same core capabilities users expect from LINGA POS, including ordering, payments, and checkout. Designed to work alongside the LINGA POS station, LINGA Mobile extends service beyond the counter and supports mobile-first environments where flexibility is key.

Built for real service environments, LINGA Mobile supports long shifts, constant movement, and the daily demands of restaurant operations. Its mobile-first design makes it easier to adapt layouts, respond to volume changes, and support different service styles without adding complexity.

Highlights of LINGA Mobile include:

Full POS functionality in a mobile form factor

Faster ordering and payment at the point of service

Flexible deployment across QSR, FSR, and hybrid concepts

The launch of LINGA Mobile reflects LINGA's continued focus on practical innovation, offering solutions that fit into existing operations while opening the door to more flexible service models. By expanding how and where POS can be used, LINGA Mobile helps restaurants move faster, stay adaptable, and deliver better guest experiences.

LINGA Mobile is available now as part of the LINGA POS platform.

To learn more about LINGA Mobile, visit the LINGA website.

About LINGA

LINGA is a cloud-based business platform designed to help restaurants and retail businesses operate and grow with ease. From front-of-house to the back-office, LINGA streamlines every aspect of your operations from order management to inventory tracking, staff scheduling, and more - all in one system.

Providing flexible payment solutions for fast, secure transactions, including gift cards, credit, EMV, QR codes, EBT, and more. Our team works closely with hospitality and retail businesses nationwide, giving us insights to help your business run smoothly, whether you manage one location or many. With LINGA, you save time and focus on what matters most: your customers.

Media Contact

Audrey Hogan
VP of Marketing
ahogan@lingaros.com

Kenedy Musante
Brand Marketing Coordinator
KMusante@lingaros.com

SOURCE: Linga



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/linga-introduces-linga-mobile-expanding-flexible-pos-options-for-1138463

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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