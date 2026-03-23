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ACCESS Newswire
23.03.2026 15:02 Uhr
128 Leser
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Crimson Coward Expands Menu with Launch of Crimson Nugs and Mini Joey Amid National Growth

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Crimson Coward, the Downey, California-founded Nashville Hot Chicken brand, has announced the launch of two new menu items-Crimson Nugs and the Mini Joey-as part of its ongoing strategy to drive customer engagement, increase average check size, and support continued national expansion.

The new Crimson Nugs feature hand-breaded, all-white meat chicken in a bite-sized format, designed for dipping, sharing, and repeat consumption. Guests can customize their experience with Crimson Coward's signature heat scale, ranging from "Country" to "BURRRRN BABY BURN," reinforcing the brand's focus on personalization-an increasingly important driver in the fast-casual dining segment.

Also joining the menu is the Mini Joey, a half-portion version of the popular Joey Eat Fries. The item includes crispy fries topped with sliced Nashville hot chicken tenders, house-made sauces, pickles, and slaw. Developed in response to customer demand for flexible portion sizes, the Mini Joey offers a more accessible option while maintaining the brand's premium positioning.

"We're focused on delivering bold flavor experiences while also making smart, strategic decisions that support our growth," said Ali Hijazi, Founder of Crimson Coward. "These new items allow us to expand into high-demand categories like snackable and shareable options, while also increasing frequency and enhancing overall guest experience."

The additions are designed to integrate seamlessly into existing kitchen operations, supporting efficiency while strengthening unit-level performance. As Crimson Coward continues to scale, disciplined menu innovation remains a key component of its growth strategy.

With 19 locations currently operating and additional units in development, Crimson Coward is gaining traction within the premium hot chicken segment and expanding its footprint nationwide through strategic franchise partnerships.

Both items are now available at participating locations for dine-in, takeout, and online ordering.

For more information, visit: www.crimsoncoward.com

About Crimson Coward

Founded in Downey, California, Crimson Coward is a fast-growing Nashville Hot Chicken franchise known for authentic flavors, premium hand-breaded chicken, and customizable heat levels. The brand is expanding nationally through a focused menu, strong operational model, and strategic franchise development.

Media Contact

Marketing Team
Crimson Coward
franchise@crimsoncoward.com

SOURCE: Crimson Coward



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/crimson-coward-expands-menu-with-launch-of-crimson-nugs-and-mini-joey-am-1150403

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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