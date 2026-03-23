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ACCESS Newswire
23.03.2026 15:02 Uhr
117 Leser
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Owens Financial Group Launches retireregal.com, a National Digital Platform for Retirement Planning

New website centralizes the Retire REGAL framework, educational resources, and media information ahead of the April 21 release of Retire REGAL: The Holy Grail of Retirement.

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Owens Financial Group, LLC, a Kansas City-based virtual financial advisory practice serving clients nationwide, today announced the launch of retireregal.com, a new digital platform built around the firm's proprietary Retire REGAL retirement planning framework. The site is now live and provides a central destination for consumers, media, and prospective clients seeking a structured approach to retirement planning.

The launch gives Owens Financial Group a unified public platform for its retirement planning philosophy, educational content, and client resources. The website also supports media outreach and speaking inquiries while creating a dedicated home for the firm's growing body of retirement-focused thought leadership.

Retirement planning deserves a framework that is both rigorous and accessible. Retireregal.com is designed to help families, journalists, and prospective clients quickly understand how the Retire REGAL process organizes the most important decisions in retirement."

Chris Owens
Founder, Owens Financial Group, LLC

About retireregal.com
The site presents the Retire REGAL framework across five planning areas: Retirement Income, Employer Plan Rollovers, Government Strategies, Asset Management, and Legacy Planning. It also includes an insights library, client service information, and a media page for press and speaking engagement inquiries.

The launch is the first of two spring 2026 milestones for the firm. On April 21, Owens Financial Group plans to release Retire REGAL: The Holy Grail of Retirement by Chris Owens. The firm also plans to mark the release through Care to Roar, a charitable initiative supporting the National Humane Society.

About Owens Financial Group, LLC
Owens Financial Group, LLC is a virtual financial advisory practice headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, serving clients nationwide. The firm specializes in retirement planning built around the Retire REGAL process and REGAL Stronghold framework.

Investment advisory services offered through Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser. Nothing contained herein constitutes investment, legal, or tax advice.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Owens, Founder, Owens Financial Group, LLC

Email: info@owens-financialgroup.com

Website: retireregal.com

SOURCE: Owens Financial Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/owens-financial-group-launches-retireregal.com-a-national-digital-pl-1150434

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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