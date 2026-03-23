Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market to Reach US$ 135.4 Billion by 2033 Expands Amid Circular Economy and Affordable Smartphone Demand - Persistence Market Research

Rising Demand for Affordable Smartphones

The increasing cost of new smartphones is one of the primary drivers of the refurbished and used mobile phones market. Flagship devices often exceed US$1,000, pushing many consumers to seek affordable alternatives that deliver similar functionality at a fraction of the price. Refurbished phones meet this need by offering tested and certified devices with reliable performance and warranty support. Emerging markets play a major role in this trend. Countries such as India, Indonesia, and Brazil have large populations of first-time smartphone buyers and price-sensitive consumers. For these buyers, refurbished devices provide access to advanced features like high-quality cameras, large storage capacity, and 5G connectivity without the high cost of new models. Consumer acceptance of refurbished smartphones has also increased as quality standards improve. Many devices undergo comprehensive diagnostics, component replacement, and software upgrades before resale. As a result, consumers increasingly view refurbished phones as dependable alternatives rather than inferior second-hand products. Another factor fueling demand is the rapid upgrade cycle in the smartphone industry. Many consumers replace their devices every two to three years, leaving millions of functional phones available for refurbishment and resale. These devices enter the secondary market through trade-in programs, telecom buyback initiatives, and device leasing programs, ensuring a consistent supply of inventory for refurbishers.

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Key Highlights

The global refurbished and used mobile phones market is projected to grow from US$ 78.6 billion in 2026 to US$ 135.4 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific holds over 36% market share, supported by strong smartphone penetration and organized refurbishment ecosystems.

Latin America is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% through 2033, driven by affordability needs and rising smartphone adoption across Brazil and Mexico.

Online and e-commerce platforms account for more than 62% market share, supported by transparent grading systems, warranties, and wide device availability.

Third-party distribution channels hold over 71% share, led by independent refurbishers, resale platforms, and aggregator networks.

Rising smartphone prices and expanding trade-in and buyback programs by manufacturers and telecom operators are increasing the supply of devices entering the refurbishment ecosystem.

Growing emphasis on circular economy practices and e-waste reduction initiatives is encouraging consumers and businesses to adopt refurbished smartphones as sustainable alternatives.

Sustainability and Circular Economy Initiatives

Growing environmental awareness is another key driver of the refurbished and used mobile phones market. Smartphone production requires significant resources such as rare metals, energy, and water. Extending the lifecycle of existing devices through refurbishment helps reduce electronic waste and lowers the environmental impact associated with manufacturing new phones. Governments and environmental organizations increasingly promote circular economy practices that encourage device reuse and responsible recycling. Policies such as extended producer responsibility (EPR) regulations and electronic waste management frameworks encourage manufacturers and telecom operators to collect used devices and channel them into refurbishment or recycling programs. Consumers are also becoming more conscious of sustainability when purchasing electronics. Many buyers prefer refurbished smartphones because they reduce carbon emissions associated with manufacturing and shipping new devices. This trend aligns with global ESG (environmental, social, and governance) priorities, pushing businesses to adopt more sustainable technology procurement strategies. Corporate and institutional buyers are also contributing to market growth. Enterprises in sectors such as logistics, retail, and education increasingly purchase refurbished smartphones for employees and large-scale digital inclusion programs. These purchases allow organizations to reduce hardware costs while supporting sustainability goals and responsible technology consumption.

Key Highlight: Strategic Partnership between Google and Cashify for Authorised Refurbished Pixel Phones in India (2025)

A significant development in the refurbished smartphone market occurred in September 2025, when Google launched its Authorised Refurbished Phone Sale program in India in partnership with recommerce platform Cashify. Through this collaboration, the companies introduced certified refurbished versions of Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 8 Pro at reduced prices, starting at ?23,899 and ?43,799 respectively.

Under the program, Cashify serves as the authorised reseller responsible for refurbishing and distributing the devices. The phones are restored using genuine Pixel components and undergo comprehensive quality checks before being sold. Each refurbished device is packaged in a new box with a compatible charger and comes with a one-year limited warranty, ensuring reliability and consumer confidence.

The initiative also focuses on expanding accessibility and sustainability in the smartphone market. By offering refurbished Pixel devices at lower prices, the partnership aims to make premium smartphones more accessible to Indian consumers while extending device lifecycles and helping reduce electronic waste.

Distribution is handled through Cashify's omnichannel network, including its app, website, and select retail outlets, with delivery coverage across about 18,000 pin codes in India.

This collaboration strengthens the organised refurbished smartphone ecosystem in India by combining Google's device ecosystem with Cashify's refurbishment and resale capabilities, while promoting affordability, consumer trust, and sustainability in the secondary smartphone market.

Segmentation Insights: Online Platforms Lead Market Expansion While Offline Retail Gains Momentum

Online and e-commerce channels lead the refurbished and used mobile phones market, accounting for over 62% market share, with revenues projected to exceed US$ 88.2 billion by 2033. Digital platforms dominate due to transparent device grading, warranty assurance, wider product availability, and convenient doorstep delivery supported by flexible payment options. Marketplaces such as Amazon Renewed and Back Market continue to expand certified refurbishment programs and seller networks, strengthening consumer trust and boosting online adoption. Offline retail channels are emerging as the fastest-growing segment, driven by consumer preference for hands-on inspection of device condition, battery health, and functionality before purchase. Third-party distribution networks, including independent refurbishers, aggregator platforms, and local retailers, collectively hold over 71% market share in 2026, benefiting from flexible pricing, repair support, and broader inventory access across regional markets.

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Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Leads Global Demand While Latin America Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Market

Asia Pacific dominates the global refurbished and used mobile phones market, accounting for over 36% share with a valuation of US$ 28.3 billion, supported by strong smartphone penetration and expanding refurbishment ecosystems. China and India remain the primary demand centers, driven by rising digital adoption, organized resale platforms, and growing awareness of circular economy practices. India alone is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.5% between 2026 and 2033, supported by a mobile broadband subscriber base of about 969 million recorded by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India in March 2025 and the rapid adoption of digital payments via the Unified Payments Interface. Meanwhile, Latin America is the fastest-growing region with a projected CAGR of 8.5%, expected to surpass US$ 14 billion by 2033, led by Brazil and Mexico where rising smartphone prices and large prepaid user bases drive demand for affordable refurbished devices.

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., ATRenew Inc., Cashify, Back Market, Recommerce Group, Gazelle, Swappa, Amazon Renewed, Flipkart Refurbished, eBay Inc., Assurant Inc., Walmart Restored, and Foxway Group.

Apple Inc. strengthens its ecosystem through certified refurbished programs that extend product lifecycle and maintain brand loyalty.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. expands its 'Certified Re-Newed' initiatives, providing refurbished flagship smartphones with manufacturer warranties.

Back Market focuses on building a global marketplace connecting certified refurbishers with consumers seeking affordable electronics.

Cashify expands trade-in and resale services across Asia, enabling large-scale smartphone recycling and refurbishment.

ATRenew Inc. invests in automated diagnostics and large-scale device processing infrastructure to improve refurbishment efficiency.

These companies emphasize quality assurance, trade-in partnerships, and digital resale platforms as core strategies to capture a larger share of the growing refurbished smartphone ecosystem.

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Market Segmentation

By Product

Refurbished Phones

Used Phones Trade-ins Buyback



By Price Range

Low-Priced (Less than $200)

Mid-Priced ($200-$350)

Premium (More than $350)

By Sales Channel

Online/ E-commerce

Offline Brick-and-Mortar Third-Party



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