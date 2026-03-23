Researchers in the United Kingdom have developed a smart window that combines switchable polymer-dispersed liquid crystal with integrated PV cells, offering controllable transparency and electricity generation. The system balances light, heat, and solar protection while maintaining high visual quality and stable performance, according to its creators.Researchers at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom has developed a novel type of smart window that integrates PV modules with polymer-dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC). PDLC is a smart film composed of liquid-crystal droplets in a polymer ...

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