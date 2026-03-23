UK government plans new obligations for energy suppliers as smart meter deployment slows in Great Britain. Annual additions to smart electricity meter total have fallen each year since 2021. Binding annual milestones expected to come into force from 2027.Smart meter deployment has slowed in the United Kingdom, and energy retailers now face stricter regulations compelling them to complete the domestic rollout in all premises by the end of 2030. There were 21.8 million domestic smart electricity meters in Great Britain operated by large energy suppliers at the end of 2025, according to the latest ...

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