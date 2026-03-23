Analysis across 16 European countries finds an around 240,000 increase in the number of residential heat pump sales year-on-year. The European Heat Pump Association attributes the upward trend to governments stabilizing subsidy schemes.The number of residential heat pumps sold across major European markets increased in 2025, according to analysis published by the European Heat Pump Association (EHPA). EHPA found that across 16 analyzed countries - Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Switzerland, Denmark, Spain, Finland, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...