GreenMoney Journal: Sheconomy: What Happens When Women's Financial Power Shapes the Economy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / By Janine Firpo Invest for Better and Sheconomy

What happens when women shape capital at scale? ?We are living through the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history. Over the next two decades, an estimated $84 trillion will change hands. A defining feature of this transition is that women are expected to control a majority of that capital through inheritance, earnings, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

At the same time, the global economy is confronting climate instability, widening health gaps, and technological disruption. The systems we depend on are under pressure. The question is not simply how much capital is moving, but what that capital will prioritize.

For most of modern financial history, women had limited influence over capital allocation, not because of a lack of capability or ambition, but because of structural exclusion. Representation in venture capital, corporate boards, asset management, and economic policy has improved, but remains uneven. Markets evolved largely without women's full economic voice. That absence shaped outcomes.

Today, the landscape is changing. Women are inheriting wealth, founding companies, leading institutions, and participating more actively in investment decisions. Yet global economic equality remains far from guaranteed. Economic equality will not arrive automatically. It must be built, and that is precisely why this moment matters.

Read Janine's full article here - https://greenmoney.com/sheconomy-what-happens-when-womens-financial-power-shapes-the-economy

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/sheconomy-what-happens-when-womens-financial-power-shapes-the-economy-1150597