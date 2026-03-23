PB Financial Corp: Providence Bank Named One of the Nation's Top 100 Community Banks

Recognition based on S&P Global Market Intelligence data for U.S. banks with $3 billion or less in assets.

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC) President and CEO Ted E. Whitehurst is pleased to announce that Providence Bank, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, has been named one of the Top 100 Best-Performing Community Banks in the United States for 2025 by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The ranking includes U.S.-based banks with assets under $3 billion.

S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked banks using eight performance measures, including profitability, operating efficiency, revenue and deposit growth, asset quality, loan performance, and capital strength. Each metric was weighted to create a composite performance score, with results compared to industry averages. To ensure consistency and limit the impact of outliers, caps and floors were applied to each metric.

Eligibility criteria included minimum capital and lending thresholds, limits on credit card concentration, satisfactory Community Reinvestment Act exam results, and no severe enforcement actions. Banks with unusually high loan yields or net interest margins relative to industry medians, excessive nontraditional revenue, or affiliations with parent companies exceeding $3 billion in assets were excluded.

Based on these criteria, a total of 3,465 banks and thrifts nationwide qualified for consideration.

Whitehurst commented, "Ranking #35 out of 3,465 institutions nationwide is a meaningful validation of our performance and our approach to banking. It reflects disciplined execution, strong fundamentals, and a consistent focus on serving our customers and communities. This achievement belongs to our team, our Board of Directors, and the customers who place their trust in us every day."

Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Founded in 2006, the Bank is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026 and serves customers through branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, Morehead City, and Richlands.

www.pbknc.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release.

For more information, contact:

Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO

252-467-2990; TWhitehurst@pbknc.com

SOURCE: PB Financial Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/providence-bank-named-one-of-the-nations-top-100-community-banks-1150598