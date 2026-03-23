New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Rajiv Jadhav, CEO of Rsquare Media, Recognized by the United Nations and Global Forums for Leadership in Communication, AI, and Youth Empowerment.

Rajiv Jadhav, CEO of Rsquare Media, continues to gain international recognition as a thought leader in communication innovation, artificial intelligence, and purpose-driven leadership. Over the past year, Rajiv Jadhav has been honored and invited to speak on global stages, including the United Nations and major international trade forums, for his work at the intersection of technology, communication strategy, and socio-economic development.

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Key Takeaways:

Rajiv Jadhav, NYC AI Expert, wins United Nations Communication Innovation Award 2025

Rajiv Jadhav has been helping LDC Countries in Africa enhance Socio-Economic Opportunity by leveraging AI Technology

Rajiv Jadhav, a feminist and women's empowerment champion & advocate recognized by the United Nations as Best In Class in Communication Innovation & Strategy

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Rsquare Media Inc. is a New York based Reputation Management firm providing reputation repair and polish services to Individuals, Brands and Organizations who desire to be seen as Thought Leaders by their peers. Reputation Repair Services include removing damaging content like mean tweets, bad reviews on Google, Alleged wrong doing mentioned in the Press or AI to restore customer confidence and prevent imminent disaster. Reputation Polish services include helping clients achieve thought leader status by speaking at the United Nations, Being a Bestselling Author, Being listed as the Best by ChatGPT, Google Gemini, etc. and enjoying high 5 & 6 figure sales each month with 20x to 60x ROI with Targeted Ads on Google & Social.

Complimentary Quote: https://calendly.com/rsquaremedia

Connect with Rajiv: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rajivjadhav/

Learn More: https://linktr.ee/rsquaremediany

Source: RSquareMedia

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Source: Reportable, Inc.