Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - TAG Mobile, a leading provider of federally supported wireless services, today announced a significant infrastructure update aimed at enhancing mobile connectivity for Lifeline-eligible households across the United States. This initiative marks a strategic shift toward providing high-speed 5G network capabilities to ensure that low-income families have the same quality of digital access as the general market.

TAG Mobile Expands High-Speed 5G Network Access for Lifeline Subscribers Nationwide

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Addressing the Post-ACP Connectivity Gap

Following the conclusion of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) in 2024, the federal Lifeline program has returned to the forefront as the primary resource for closing the digital divide. Recognizing the increased demand for high-bandwidth activities, such as remote work, 24/7 telehealth, and digital classrooms, TAG Mobile is prioritizing the transition of its subscriber base to advanced 5G-compatible frameworks.

"Technology moves fast. Costs go up. But the need to stay connected doesn't change. Our focus is on making sure that access doesn't disappear for the people who can least afford it," said CEO Henry Do.

Enhanced Service for Modern Requirements

The updated service focus addresses several critical areas where high-speed mobile data is essential:

Telehealth: Support for high-definition video consultations between patients and healthcare providers.

Support for high-definition video consultations between patients and healthcare providers. Education: Low-latency access to online learning management systems and research tools for students.

Low-latency access to online learning management systems and research tools for students. Employment: Robust connectivity for job seekers utilizing mobile platforms for interviews and remote task management.

Streamlined Enrollment and Verification

In tandem with these network improvements, TAG Mobile has optimized its digital application interface. This update allows prospective applicants to verify their eligibility through the National Verifier more efficiently, reducing the time from application to service activation.

Qualified households, including those participating in SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, or meeting specific income-based criteria, can now access these upgraded service tiers through the company's revamped enrollment portal.

Expanding Reach: TAG Mobile Now Serves Over 28 States Across the USA

In a significant step toward broader national coverage, TAG Mobile has recently expanded its service to Indiana, marking it as the 29th state in the provider's growing network.

This expansion means that thousands of additional eligible households in Indiana can now apply for Lifeline benefits through TAG Mobile, which helps them gain access to the same upgraded connectivity and enrollment experience available across the rest of its service footprint.

With Indiana marking the latest milestone in its growth, the carrier shows no signs of slowing down as it continues to work toward bringing affordable connectivity to even more states in the future.

About TAG Mobile

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Texas, TAG Mobile is a wireless service provider dedicated to expanding the reach of affordable telecommunications. Through its participation in the federal Lifeline program, the company provides essential talk, text, and data services to eligible consumers, focusing on bridging the digital divide through reliable network solutions and customer-centric service.

Eligibility varies by state and program. Offers are subject to availability and individual qualifications. TAG Mobile operates under the federal Lifeline Program as an approved provider across its service states. Limited to one Lifeline benefit per household. Terms and conditions apply.

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Source: Plentisoft