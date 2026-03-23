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ACCESS Newswire
23.03.2026 15:50 Uhr
72 Leser
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BTCC Exchange Lists Sustainable Digital Assets, MangaNow, and Real Token for Spot Trading

LODZ, POLAND / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, announces the listing of three new spot trading pairs: SDA/USDT, MGN/USDT and REALTOKEN/USDT. Spot trading, deposits, and withdrawals for SDA, MGN, and REALTOKEN are available on February 12, 26 and 28, 2026 respectively.

Sustainable Digital Assets (SDA)

BTCC officially listed the SDA/USDT spot trading pair on February 12, 2026. The Sustainable Digital Assets token (SDA) is a Solana-based utility token enabling global participation in the development of large-scale renewable energy infrastructure.

Token Details:

  • Full Name: Sustainable Digital Assets

  • Symbol: SDA

  • Network: SOL

  • Contract Address: SDAmxfpgaGmtxTqcTcvr4yi2kBwEFxTLF2XU4oLFw4b

MangaNow (MGN/USDT)

BTCC officially listed the MGN/USDT spot trading pair on February 26, 2026. MangaNow is an AI-powered platform built on the Solana network, dedicated to transforming the manga and anime content experience through blockchain technology. By leveraging artificial intelligence, MangaNow aims to redefine how creators and fans interact with manga content in the Web3 era.

Token Details:

  • Full Name: MangaNow

  • Symbol: MGN

  • Network: SOL

  • Contract Address: 147uk4CFxsppdmKZUAakfLvduo4x459HiJ5Ct6MzJory

Real Token (REALTOKEN/USDT)

BTCC listed the REALTOKEN/USDT spot trading pair on February 28, 2026. Real Token is the native token of RealFi, a blockchain-powered payment rewards platform on the XRP Ledger. Users earn REAL Tokens by scanning receipts from thousands of stores worldwide, with additional options to spend tokens in the RealFi Marketplace or integrate rewards into business and retail partner programs.

Token Details:

  • Full Name: Real Token

  • Symbol: REALTOKEN

  • Network: XRP

  • Contract Address: rKVyXn1AhqMTvNA9hS6XkFjQNn2VE8Nz88

With these new listings, BTCC continues to grow its spot trading offerings, now featuring over 400 trading pairs. BTCC remains committed to expanding its offerings from a wide range of emerging blockchain ecosystems for its global user base.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 11 million users across 100+ countries. Partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador, BTCC delivers secure, accessible crypto trading services with an unmatched user experience.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com

SOURCE: BTCC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/btcc-exchange-lists-sustainable-digital-assets-sda-manganow-mgn-and-r-1149722

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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