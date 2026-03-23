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ACCESS Newswire
23.03.2026 15:50 Uhr
71 Leser
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KPMG: The Challenge of Greenwashing: An International Regulatory Overview

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Regulatory frameworks for sustainability are shifting, shaped by geopolitical volatility, economic uncertainty and growing public demand for transparency. Jurisdictions are responding in kind with diverging approaches.

For business leaders, navigating this patchwork of ESG regulations can be challenging. The lack of harmonized standards across jurisdictions increases the risk of engaging in greenwashing - overstating your company's sustainability efforts - even inadvertently. How can you help ensure your organization maintains credibility and compliance, no matter where it operates?

This year's greenwashing report from KPMG surveys 28 jurisdictions around the world, comparing the latest jurisdictional developments on everything from targeted legislative measures to broader regulatory frameworks to notable enforcement cases. Featuring a mix of jurisdiction-specific detail, sector-focused insight and trend-driven commentary, the report is designed to give leaders greater confidence when planning their organizational policies around sustainability.

The challenge of greenwashing: an international regulatory overview
Stay up to date on ESG developments from around the world.
Download the report

As ESG regulations evolve unevenly across jurisdictions, the global framework has become increasingly fragmented, creating inconsistencies and grey areas ... A lack of clear standards around ESG disclosures can often lead to confusion, inconsistent reporting or deliberate vagueness.

Pilar Galán, Partner, Head of Financial Services, KPMG Spain and Legal Lead, Global ESG, KPMG International

How are different jurisdictions approaching greenwashing?

European Union

Sustainability remains a central pillar of the EU's agenda, but the regulatory approach is entering a new phase marked by regulatory simplification, often integrating environmental claims regulation into existing legal frameworks.

United Kingdom

The UK is tackling greenwashing with more robust enforcement powers and rules targeting specific sectors - such as new sustainability disclosure and labelling requirements for financial products.

United States

There has been a noticeable deprioritization of federal ESG regulation. Although the Federal Trade Commission continues to actively enforce the Guides for the Use of Environmental Claims, commonly known as the Green Guides, the current political landscape suggests a likely slowdown in any revisions to these guidelines.

Canada

Canada's enforcement-based approach to greenwashing has gained further momentum with a public consultation on draft enforcement guidelines and the introduction of a private right of action, allowing individuals to bring greenwashing claims before the Competition Tribunal.

Click here to view this report on kpmg.com

Find more stories and multimedia from KPMG at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KPMG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kpmg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KPMG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-challenge-of-greenwashing-an-international-regulatory-overvi-1150602

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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