Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Frank Guillemette (the "Acquiror ") announces that, on March 18, 2026, he acquired an aggregate of 957,000 common shares in the capital of Caprock Mining Corp. (CSE: CAPR) ("Caprock" or the "Issuer") through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange for total consideration of $105,476.97 CAD (the "Acquisition").

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror held 11,043,366 common shares and 4,633,333 common share purchase warrants of the Issuer, representing approximately 12.14% of Caprock's issued and outstanding common shares assuming exercise of the common share purchase warrants held by the Acquiror. As of the Acquiror's Early Warning Report dated October 6, 2025, the Acquiror held 8,266,666 common shares and 4,133,333 common share purchase warrants of the Issuer, representing approximately 10.62% of Caprock's issued and outstanding common shares assuming exercise of the common share purchase warrants then held by the Acquiror.

After giving effect to the Acquisition, the Acquiror now holds 12,000,666 common shares and 4,633,333 common share purchase warrants of the Issuer, representing approximately 12.88% of Caprock's issued and outstanding common shares assuming exercise of the common share purchase warrants held by the Acquiror. This represents an increase of approximately 1.39% in the Acquiror's shareholdings in Caprock and an increase of approximately 2.26% in the Acquiror's holdings in Caprock since the Acquiror's Early Warning Report dated October 6, 2025. The securities were acquired for investment purposes only. The Acquiror may from time to time increase or decrease ownership or control of securities of Caprock depending on market conditions and/or other relevant factors. A copy of the Early Warning Report has been filed on www.sedarplus.ca.

The head office of the Issuer is located at 36 Toronto Street, Suite 701, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2C5. The Acquiror is a resident of Chicoutimi, QC.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289543

Source: Frank Guillemette