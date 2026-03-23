PR Newswire Expands UK Reach, Adds 65 Exclusive New Websites

An exclusive agreement with SWNS creates two enhanced distribution options to extend the reach of brand messages in the UK.

LONDON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To expand the reach of corporate communications across the United Kingdom, PR Newswire has established an agreement with UK news delivery platform SWNS, effective Feb. 27, to provide customers with press release distribution to 65 SWNS partner news titles. This collaboration significantly expands PR Newswire's industry-leading distribution network, offering customers greater visibility for their press releases within the UK that can't be achieved through other major press release distribution providers.

To explore these enhanced UK distribution options and extend their audience reach, customers can log into PR Newswire Amplify: https://app.prnewswire.com/login/

New Distribution Options for Enhanced Reach

These distributions are available now to provide flexible solutions for targeted UK press release distribution:

UK Premium: This comprehensive distribution includes the existing UK wire combined with the newly expanded premium network. It offers a single solution for maximum reach across a broad spectrum of UK news websites, simplifying the distribution process for critical announcements.





This comprehensive distribution includes the existing UK wire combined with the newly expanded premium network. It offers a single solution for maximum reach across a broad spectrum of UK news websites, simplifying the distribution process for critical announcements. UK Premium Add-On: This option can be appended to any English-language wire targeting the UK, Europe or global circuits. It provides an agile way to extend coverage within the UK, allowing companies to amplify their message in this key market regardless of their primary distribution.

Expanding UK Press Release Distribution

PR Newswire's UK wire distributes press releases directly to leading national, regional and specialized media outlets as well as major publishing groups across the United Kingdom to ensure stories reach the right audiences. PR Newswire works with major media partners such as PA Media, the Financial Times and more to provide visibility and credibility for brands' stories.

"PR Newswire is always striving to expand our industry-leading distribution network, and this exclusive agreement with SWNS directly supports that mission by significantly enhancing our customers' reach and impact across the United Kingdom," said Liam Power, SVP Global Operations, PR Newswire. "This strategic partnership underscores our commitment to providing unparalleled visibility for our clients' stories."

These expanded distribution options build upon PR Newswire's existing network by sending press releases to 65 SWNS partner titles throughout the UK, increasing potential audience reach and digital visibility for companies targeting this specific market.

"We are delighted to integrate our expansive digital network into PR Newswire's industry-leading distribution. This agreement represents a significant step forward in how brands can achieve authentic visibility for their stories across the United Kingdom," said Martin Winter, Managing Director, SWNS.

This agreement reinforces PR Newswire's commitment to providing robust and effective press release distribution services, empowering companies to connect with their target audiences and achieve their communication objectives in the UK.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 500,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our innovative AI-powered PR Newswire Amplify platform, award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive Multichannel Amplification catalogue of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For more than 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination worldwide for brands to share their most important news stories.

About SWNS

SWNS is the UK's largest independent supplier of news content to the national and regional media. The company delivers high-quality text, images and video via a proprietary distribution platform which is plugged into every major publisher and broadcaster. Through a selection of 65 partner titles including the Scotsman and Yorkshire Post, SWNS offers brands the chance to connect with UK audiences via a sponsored content product.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pr-newswire-expands-uk-reach-adds-65-exclusive-new-websites-302722185.html