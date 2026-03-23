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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2026 16:22 Uhr
89 Leser
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JUSDA Europe Strengthens Expansion in the Balkans: Connecting Key Logistics Players at the Czech Embassy in Belgrade

BELGRADE, Serbia, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logistics company JUSDA Europe, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Belgrade, hosted an expert gathering titled the "JUSDA Europe Industry Dialogue: Strengthening EU-Western Balkans Logistics Collaboration."

The event's primary objective was to reinforce cooperation between Czech and Serbian partners across the logistics, transportation, and supply chain sectors. The meeting brought together representatives from logistics firms, industrial enterprises, and key institutions, including the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and the Ministry of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure. Discussions centered on collaboration opportunities between the EU and Western Balkan nations, alongside practical operational challenges in supply chain development.

Image credit: JUSDA Europe

Image credit: JUSDA Europe

"Serbia and the broader Western Balkans region represent a strategic milestone in our continued growth. We are not here to compete with local players, but rather to serve as a partner that bridges them to global markets," said Petr Škoda, General Manager of JUSDA Europe. He also noted that the upcoming distribution center in Zrenjanin will create dozens of new jobs.

The program featured dedicated segments on strategic partnerships, market opportunities, and practical case studies. JUSDA positions itself not merely as a logistics service provider, but as a comprehensive integrator and solution designer.

"Our logistics solutions are custom-tailored to meet the manufacturing and distribution requirements of our clients, ensuring a highly efficient flow of goods from the factory floor to the end consumer," Škoda stated.

Czech diplomatic representatives highlighted the critical role of such initiatives. "Fostering commercial collaboration between Czech and Serbian businesses remains a top priority. Initiatives like today's event are instrumental in forging concrete partnerships and solidifying the footprint of Czech companies within the Serbian market," commented Pavel Danek from the Czech Embassy.

As part of a global group delivering end-to-end logistics solutions, JUSDA Europe is steadily expanding its footprint. Its entry into Serbia aligns with a broader strategy to cultivate robust regional alliances and seamlessly connect European and Asian supply chains.

"Our ambition is to establish long-term partnerships and collaborate with local enterprises to pioneer projects that transcend borders. We view the Western Balkans as a vital logistics hub with escalating importance for global supply chains," Škoda concluded.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98f96a9b-5711-40af-b3fd-51837bfa0538



Contact: JUSDA Sissi Lee sissi.q.lee@jusdascm.com www.jusdaglobal.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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